Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air Liquide
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:50:15 2023-05-04 am EDT
162.24 EUR   -0.34%
05:33aAir Liquide : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyback program
PU
05/03Air Liquide : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 3, 2023
PU
05/03Transcript : L'Air Liquide S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Liquide : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyback program

05/04/2023 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 04/05/2023

Share buyback

The share repurchase agreement executed between Air Liquide (Paris: Al) and an investment services provider on February 17th 2023 (see statement) terminated on April 28th 2023.

Pursuant to such agreement and in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as authorized by the Combined Shareholders General Meeting held on May 4th, 2022, the Company repurchased 550,000 of its own shares (representing less than 0.11% of the share capital of the Company as of December 31st 2022) for a fnal total purchase amount of 83,014,635.00€.

The shares repurchased pursuant to such agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be allocated to the implementation of performance share plans.

CONTACTS

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

media@airliquide.com

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Group Financing & Treasury

Guillaume.Serey@airliquide.com

  • world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientifc territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining fnancial and extra-fnancial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIR LIQUIDE
05:33aAir Liquide : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyb..
PU
05/03Air Liquide : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 3, 2023
PU
05/03Transcript : L'Air Liquide S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/02France's Weakened Manufacturing Activity Drags Stocks Lower at Midday
MT
05/02AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/02Air Liquide, Holcim Team Up to Decarbonize Cement Production in Belgium
MT
05/02AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/01Green hydrogen for green steel: Steinmeier visits compani..
DP
04/30AIR LIQUIDE : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
04/28AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR LIQUIDE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 29 498 M 32 612 M 32 612 M
Net income 2023 3 387 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
Net Debt 2023 10 044 M 11 104 M 11 104 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 84 955 M 93 925 M 93 925 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 67 109
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 162,80 €
Average target price 169,25 €
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jackow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome Jenamarie Pelletan Chief Financial Officer-Taiwan
Benoît Potier Chairman
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Annette Winkler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE22.96%93 925
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.56%71 933
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.51%41 877
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.7.77%29 106
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION8.59%19 917
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.48%18 827
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer