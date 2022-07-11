Log in
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:27 2022-07-11 am EDT
127.36 EUR   -0.86%
09:14aAIR LIQUIDE : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
PU
07/05AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07/05AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
Air Liquide : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, July 11, 2022

Semi-annual update on the AIR LIQUIDE liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between AIR LIQUIDE and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2022 (trading date):

  • 17,405 AIR LIQUIDE shares (including the attribution of free shares of 655 shares)
  • €14,881,418

During the first half of 2022, a total of:

Purchase: 490,699 shares (3,492 transactions) €73,776,686 Sale: 476,449 shares (4,509 transactions) €71,996,822

It is reminded that

As at December 31, 2021, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 7,050 AIR LIQUIDE shares
  • €16,048,821

Purchase: 370,827 shares (2,880 transactions) €54,305,269 Sale: 373,165 shares (3,187 transactions) €54,728,057

As at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 9,500 AIR LIQUIDE shares
  • €14,986,662

CONTACTS

Media Relations

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Shareholder Services

actionnaires@airliquide.com

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

Follow us Twitter @airliquidegroup

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
