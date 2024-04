By Nina Kienle

Air Liquide said it would expand its biomethane capacity in the U.S., with the construction of two new production units.

The French industrial-gases company said Wednesday that the new sites would be located in Pennsylvania and Michigan and will produce biogas from manure feedstock for a total production capacity of 74 gigawatt-hours.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

