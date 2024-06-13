Regulatory News:

1°) Share capital increase following the exercise of stock options

The Chief Executive Officer, by delegation of the Board of Directors at its meeting of April 30, 2024, noted on June 4, 2024 that between January 1st, 2024 and May 29, 2024, 301,422 shares of the Company with a par value of 5.50 euros had been issued as a result of the exercise of stock options, thereby increasing the capital from 2,881,393,779.00 euros to 2,883,051,600.00 euros.

2°) Share capital increase by capitalization of additional paid-in capital for the free shares allocation

In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors at its meeting on April 30, 2024, the Chief Executive Officer noted :

- on the one hand the creation of 52,419,120 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros, with dividend rights as of January 1st, 2024, which were allocated to shareholders on June 12, 2024, at the rate of one free new share for ten existing shares.

- on the other hand, the creation of 1,492,853 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros, with dividend rights as of January 1st, 2024, which were allocated to the shareholders on June 12, 2024, at the rate of one free new share for one hundred existing shares, in accordance with Article 21 of the Articles of Association, for the shares registered continuously from December 31st, 2021 to June 11, 2024 inclusive thus benefiting from an allocation increased by 10%.

As a consequence, the Company’s new share capital stands at

3,179,567,451.50 euros

divided into 578,103,173 fully paid-up shares with a par value of 5.50 euros.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group beneﬁts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

