PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May 3, 2023

Air Liquide Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 3, 2023

The Shareholders' Meeting of Air Liquide, chaired by Benoît Potier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of François Jackow, Chief Executive Ofcer, the members of the Board of Directors, and of Jérôme Pelletan, Chief Financial Ofcer, was attended by 2,292 people on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France. The Shareholders, who represented 58.27% of the voting rights, i.e. 81,563 Shareholders present or represented, approved all of the resolutions that were submitted.

Benoît Potier, Chairman of the Board, opened, alongside the Members of the Board, Air Liquide's General Meeting, which had for theme this year "Inventing The Future Today". Presenting the performance of the Group, Jérôme Pelletan, Chief Financial Ofcer, highlighted the acceleration of its growth and its commitment to ESG, and more generally the quality of its fnancial as well as extra-fnancial results. Benoît Potier then presented the strategic background in which the Group evolved last year and reviewed the global context and its implications for Air Liquide. François Jackow, Chief Executive Ofcer, proceeded by detailing the strategy, the environmental and societal progress as well as Air Liquide's perspectives for 2023. Benoît Potier presented the elements related to governance, in particular the proposed new composition of the Board of Directors and its committees, as well as the work completed in 2022. Xavier Huillard, Lead Director, reviewed the compensation of corporate ofcers in his capacity as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. The Statutory Auditors continued with a summary of their reports.

More than 50 minutes of discussion followed with the audience and the meeting was concluded by the votes on the 23 resolutions.

The proposed dividend, with an ex-date of May 15 and a payment date of May 17, 2023, was approved: it will be 2.95 euros per share and 3.24 euros per share eligible for the loyalty bonus.

The Shareholders' Meeting appointed Catherine Guillouard, Christina Law, Alexis Perakis-Valat and Michael H. Thaman as Directors for a term of four years. As the terms of ofce of Siân Herbert-Jones and Geneviève Berger expired at the close of the Meeting, the Board renewed its warm thanks to them. The General Meeting also ratifed the co-option of Monica de Virgiliis by the Board of Directors on February 15, 2023, in replacement of Anette Bronder, for the remainder of the latter's term of ofce, i.e. until the close of the 2024 General Meeting. All the new members have joined the Board as independent Directors.

The Board of Directors is thus composed of 14 members: 12 members elected by the Shareholders, very largely independent (83% of independent Directors) out of which 5 women (42% of the Board) and 5 Directors of foreign nationality, and 2 Directors representing the employees. The composition of the Board offers a diversity of profles, experiences, skills, nationalities and cultures, adapted to the Group's challenges. It refects the diversity policy implemented by the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Shareholders's Meeting voted in favor of the resolution concerning the 2022 remuneration of: