Air Liquide: EU approves joint venture with TotalEnergies

December 18, 2023 at 06:57 am EST

The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture by TotalEnergies and Air Liquide.



The transaction mainly concerns the creation, development and operation of a network of hydrogen filling stations for heavy-duty vehicles in Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.



The Commission concluded that the proposed merger would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active.



