Air Liquide Estimates Currency, Energy Costs Impact on 4Q, FY2021

Air Liquide SA on Tuesday said it expects currency variations and energy costs passed through to customers to affect revenue in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

The industrial-gases company said the currency impact is estimated at around 3% in the 4Q and around negative 1.6% in the full year on both group and gas-and-services revenue.

The effect of increasing energy costs passed through to customers is expected to have an impact of around 16% in the 4Q and between 8% and 8.5%, or above 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), in the full year on group and gas-and-services revenue.

Air Liquide previously guided for a further increase in operating margin--which it says it excludes the energy passthrough impact--and recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates in 2021.

