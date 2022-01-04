Log in
Air Liquide Estimates Currency, Energy Costs Impact on 4Q, FY2021

01/04/2022 | 01:25pm EST
By Giulia Petroni

Air Liquide SA on Tuesday said it expects currency variations and energy costs passed through to customers to affect revenue in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

The industrial-gases company said the currency impact is estimated at around 3% in the 4Q and around negative 1.6% in the full year on both group and gas-and-services revenue.

The effect of increasing energy costs passed through to customers is expected to have an impact of around 16% in the 4Q and between 8% and 8.5%, or above 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), in the full year on group and gas-and-services revenue.

Air Liquide previously guided for a further increase in operating margin--which it says it excludes the energy passthrough impact--and recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates in 2021.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1325ET

Financials
Sales 2021 22 432 M 25 389 M 25 389 M
Net income 2021 2 603 M 2 947 M 2 947 M
Net Debt 2021 11 255 M 12 739 M 12 739 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 73 026 M 82 459 M 82 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 64 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 154,50 €
Average target price 165,38 €
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerome Jenamarie Pelletan Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE0.77%82 459
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.69%93 330
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%49 919
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.01%30 784
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.0.00%30 486
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.00%28 946