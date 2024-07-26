ACTIVITY REPORT

Group revenue totaled 13,379 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, posting a growth of +2.6% on a comparable basis. The contribution of Argentina (1) to the comparable growth is of +2.1%. The Group's published sales were down -4.3% in the 1st half of 2024, affected by unfavorable energy (-3.5%) and currency (-3.4%) impacts. There was no significant scope impact.

Gas & Services revenue reached 12,796 million euros in the 1st half, up by +2.6% on a comparable basis (including a contribution of Argentina of +2.2%). As published revenue for Gas & Services were down -4.5% in the 1st half of 2024, penalized by unfavorable energy (-3.7%) and currency (-3.4%) impacts. There was no significant scope impact in the 1st half.

Growth (2) in the Industrial Merchant business (+2.0%) continued in the 1st half of 2024 with a price effect of +4.2% in addition to the sharp increase (+10.7%) in the 1st half of 2023, and gas volumes down slightly. Revenue from Large Industries (+1.1%) benefited from the start-up of two large units in the 1st quarter and stronger demand from Chemicals customers in Europe and the United States in the 2nd quarter, but was impacted by the sale of a cogeneration unit in Europe and by customer turnarounds. The Healthcare business was the growth driver in the 1st half-year, with an increase in sales of +9.1%, supported by the growth of all therapies in Home Healthcare and an increase in the price of medical gases in an inflationary environment. Finally, in Electronics (+0.3%), sales returned to growth in the 2nd quarter and offset the decline observed in the 1st quarter reflecting the high basis of comparison at the beginning of 2023.

Gas & Services revenue in the Americas reached 5,175 million euros in the 1 st half of 2024 and increased by +7.9% (including the contribution of Argentina for +5.7%). All businesses grew in the region. Large Industries (+8.1%) benefited from the start-up of a production unit and demand that firmed up in the 2 nd quarter. In Industrial Merchant, revenue increased by +5.5%, supported by a price effect (+7.3%) that strengthened in the 2 nd quarter. The growth was very strong in Healthcare (+23.3%). In the Electronics business (+9.2%), sales of Carrier Gases and of Equipment & Installations posted double-digit growth.

In Europe, sales were down slightly by -1.3% in the 1st half of 2024 and reached 4,475 million euros. In Large Industries (-1.7%), excluding the sale of a cogeneration unit in the first quarter, revenue was up. In Industrial Merchant (-5.2%), volumes contracted but the price effect improved in the 2nd quarter. The Healthcare business posted solid sales growth (+4.4%), supported by the development of Home Healthcare and Medical Gases.

Revenue in the Asia Pacific region was nearly stable (-0.8%) in the 1st half of 2024 and amounted to 2,593 million euros. In Large Industries (-0.9%), the start-up of a new unit in March partially offset customer turnarounds. Industrial Merchant's sales (-0.6%) were impacted by the marked decline in helium sales, which was largely offset by the increase in volumes of other gases. Electronics revenue was also flattish (-0.6%), with growth in Carrier Gases and Advanced Materials sales offsetting the decline in Equipment & Installation sales.

Revenue in the Middle East & Africa region increased sharply by +7.1% to 553 million euros in the 1st half of 2024. All business lines grew.

Sales in the Global Markets & Technologies business amounted to 386 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, a decrease of -2.0% due in particular to the divestiture of the technological activities for the Aeronautics sector. Order intake amounted to 416 million euros.

Consolidated revenue from Engineering & Construction totaled 197 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, up +9.9% compared to the 1st half of 2023. Order intake for the Group and third-party customers amounted to 557 million euros in the 1st half.

The Group's operating income recurring (OIR) reached 2,601 million euros in the 1st half of 2024. It increased by +4.9% and by +10.6% on a comparable basis (3), which is significantly higher than the comparable sales growth of +2.6%.

The operating margin (OIR to revenue) stood at 19.4%, a strong improvement of +100 basis points excluding the energy impact (no impact from Argentina).

Efficiencies (4) contributed to this margin improvement and amounted to 233 million euros, up sharply by +13.1% compared to the 1st half of 2023. Management of prices and of the portfolio of activities also contributed to the margin improvement.

Net profit (Group share) amounted to 1,681 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, down -2.4% as published. In the absence of significant non-recurring items (4) in the 1st half of 2024, net profit recurring (Group share) (4) was also 1,681 million euros, up +3.3% on a reported basis. Excluding currency impact, net profit recurring (Group share) (4) was up by +16.0% and increased by +5.0% when excluding the contribution of Argentina. Net earnings per share amounted to 2.92 euros per share, a decline of -2.3% compared with the 1st half of 2023, in line with the change in net profit (Group share) as published. Recurring net earnings per share were up +3.2%.