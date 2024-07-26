Content
ACTIVITY REPORT - FIRST HALF 2024
3
H1 2024 performance
Investment Cycle
16
Risk Factors
17
Outlook
18
Appendices
19
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
25
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
27
CERTIFICATION BY THE PERSON
RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FIRST HALF
FINANCIAL REPORT
43
Person responsible for the first half financial report
44
Certification by the person responsible for the first half financial
44
report
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present
in 60 countries with 66,300 employees, the Group and serves more than 4 million customers and patients.
Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Company's activities since its creation in 1902.
Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE,
its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.
Air Liquide's revenues amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI indexes.
This document is a non-binding "free" translation from French into English and has no legal value other than an informative one. Should there be any difference between the French and the English version,
only the text in French language shall be deemed authentic and considered as expressing the exact information published by Air Liquide.
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
1
2
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
Activity report
H1 2024 PERFORMANCE
Key figures
6
Income Statement
7
Change in Net debt
14
Extra-financial performance
15
INVESTMENT CYCLE
16
RISK FACTORS
17
OUTLOOK
18
APPENDICES
19
Performance Indicators
19
Calculation of performance indicators (Semester)
20
Calculation of performance indicators (Quarter)
22
2nd quarter 2024 revenue
22
Geographic and segment information
23
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
3
ACTIVITY REPORT
H1 2024 performance
H1 2024 PERFORMANCE
Group revenue totaled 13,379 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, posting a growth of +2.6% on a comparable basis. The contribution of Argentina (1) to the comparable growth is of +2.1%. The Group's published sales were down -4.3% in the 1st half of 2024, affected by unfavorable energy (-3.5%) and currency (-3.4%) impacts. There was no significant scope impact.
Gas & Services revenue reached 12,796 million euros in the 1st half, up by +2.6% on a comparable basis (including a contribution of Argentina of +2.2%). As published revenue for Gas & Services were down -4.5% in the 1st half of 2024, penalized by unfavorable energy (-3.7%) and currency (-3.4%) impacts. There was no significant scope impact in the 1st half.
Growth (2) in the Industrial Merchant business (+2.0%) continued in the 1st half of 2024 with a price effect of +4.2% in addition to the sharp increase (+10.7%) in the 1st half of 2023, and gas volumes down slightly. Revenue from Large Industries (+1.1%) benefited from the start-up of two large units in the 1st quarter and stronger demand from Chemicals customers in Europe and the United States in the 2nd quarter, but was impacted by the sale of a cogeneration unit in Europe and by customer turnarounds. The Healthcare business was the growth driver in the 1st half-year, with an increase in sales of +9.1%, supported by the growth of all therapies in Home Healthcare and an increase in the price of medical gases in an inflationary environment. Finally, in Electronics (+0.3%), sales returned to growth in the 2nd quarter and offset the decline observed in the 1st quarter reflecting the high basis of comparison at the beginning of 2023.
- Gas & Services revenue in the Americas reached 5,175 million euros in the 1st half of 2024 and increased by +7.9% (including the contribution of Argentina for +5.7%). All businesses grew in the region. Large Industries (+8.1%) benefited from the start-up of a production unit and demand that firmed up in the 2nd quarter. In Industrial Merchant, revenue increased by +5.5%, supported by a price effect (+7.3%) that strengthened in the 2nd quarter. The growth was very strong in Healthcare (+23.3%). In the Electronics business (+9.2%), sales of Carrier Gases and of Equipment & Installations posted double-digit growth.
- In Europe, sales were down slightly by -1.3% in the 1st half of 2024 and reached 4,475 million euros. In Large Industries (-1.7%), excluding the sale of a cogeneration unit in the first quarter, revenue was up. In Industrial Merchant (-5.2%), volumes contracted but the price effect improved in the 2nd quarter. The Healthcare business posted solid sales growth (+4.4%), supported by the development of Home Healthcare and Medical Gases.
- Revenue in the Asia Pacific region was nearly stable (-0.8%) in the 1st half of 2024 and amounted to 2,593 million euros. In Large Industries (-0.9%), the start-up of a new unit in March partially offset customer turnarounds. Industrial Merchant's sales (-0.6%) were impacted by the marked decline in helium sales, which was largely offset by the increase in volumes of other gases. Electronics revenue was also flattish (-0.6%), with growth in Carrier Gases and Advanced Materials sales offsetting the decline in Equipment & Installation sales.
- Revenue in the Middle East & Africa region increased sharply by +7.1% to 553 million euros in the 1st half of 2024. All business lines grew.
Sales in the Global Markets & Technologies business amounted to 386 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, a decrease of -2.0% due in particular to the divestiture of the technological activities for the Aeronautics sector. Order intake amounted to 416 million euros.
Consolidated revenue from Engineering & Construction totaled 197 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, up +9.9% compared to the 1st half of 2023. Order intake for the Group and third-party customers amounted to 557 million euros in the 1st half.
The Group's operating income recurring (OIR) reached 2,601 million euros in the 1st half of 2024. It increased by +4.9% and by +10.6% on a comparable basis (3), which is significantly higher than the comparable sales growth of +2.6%.
The operating margin (OIR to revenue) stood at 19.4%, a strong improvement of +100 basis points excluding the energy impact (no impact from Argentina).
Efficiencies (4) contributed to this margin improvement and amounted to 233 million euros, up sharply by +13.1% compared to the 1st half of 2023. Management of prices and of the portfolio of activities also contributed to the margin improvement.
Net profit (Group share) amounted to 1,681 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, down -2.4% as published. In the absence of significant non-recurring items (4) in the 1st half of 2024, net profit recurring (Group share) (4) was also 1,681 million euros, up +3.3% on a reported basis. Excluding currency impact, net profit recurring (Group share) (4) was up by +16.0% and increased by +5.0% when excluding the contribution of Argentina. Net earnings per share amounted to 2.92 euros per share, a decline of -2.3% compared with the 1st half of 2023, in line with the change in net profit (Group share) as published. Recurring net earnings per share were up +3.2%.
- See impact of Argentina in Appendix.
- Unless otherwise stated, all variations in revenue outlined below are on a comparable basis, excluding currency, energy (natural gas and electricity) and significant scope impacts.
- Including a contribution of Argentina for +4.4%.
- See definition and reconciliation in appendix.
4
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
ACTIVITY REPORT
H1 2024 performance
Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to 3,155 million euros during the 1st half of 2024, down by -1.7%. This amounted to a high level of 23.6% of sales. Calculated from a net profit showing a change of -2.4% as published, the -1.7% decrease of the cash flows from activities before changes in working capital is mainly explained by higher current taxes in the 1st half of 2024 compared with those of 2023 which benefited from favorable exceptional items.
Net debt at June 30, 2024 reached 10,156 million euros, a decrease of 394 million euros compared with June 30, 2023 and an increase of 935 million euros compared with December 31, 2023, following the payment of more than 1.7 billion euros in dividends in May. The net debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the seasonal effect of the dividend payment, reached 35.2%.
At 10.7%, recurring ROCE (5) remained above the target of more than 10% in the Advance strategic plan, and was up sharply by +50 basis points compared to the 1st half of 2023.
In the 1st half-year, the Group continued to decarbonize its assets. In particular, Air Liquide announced long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the supply of 500 GWh of renewable electricity per year and has decided on the electrification of a third Air Separation Unit in China. A CryocapTM carbon capture unit is under construction to decarbonize the Group's largest hydrogen production unit in Europe. Furthermore, in the 1st half-year, Air Liquide continued to develop projects that will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its customers.
In the 1st half of 2024, industrial and financial investment decisions amounted to 1,630 million euros.
The investment backlog maintained a very high level of 4.1 billion euros in the 1st half of 2024, up compared to 3.5 billion euros in the 1st half of 2023.
The additional contribution to sales of unit start-ups and ramp-ups totaled 108 million euros in the 1st half of 2024.
The portfolio of 12-month investment opportunities reached a record level of 4.0 billion euros at the end of June 2024. This reflects the dynamism of project development, particularly in the energy transition which represents more than 40% of the portfolio, and in the Electronics activity.
The Air Liquide Board of Directors met on July 25, 2024. During this meeting, the Board reviewed the consolidated financial statements ending June 30, 2024. Limited review procedures were completed with respect to the consolidated interim financial statements, and an unqualified review report was in the process of being issued by the statutory auditors at the date of the Board's meeting.
- See definition and reconciliation in appendix.
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
5
ACTIVITY REPORT
H1 2024 performance
Key Figures
Unless otherwise stated, all variations in revenue outlined below are on a comparable basis, excluding currency, energy (natural gas and electricity) and significant scope impacts.
2024/2023
2024/2023
published
comparable
(in millions of euros)
H1 2023
H1 2024
change
change (a)
Total Revenue
13,980
13,379
-4.3%
+2.6%
Of which Gas & Services
13,405
12,796
-4.5%
+2.6%
Operating Income Recurring (OIR)
2,481
2,601
+4.9%
+10.6%
Group OIR Margin
17.7 %
19.4 %
+170 bps
Variation excluding energy (b)
+100 bps
Other Non-Recurring Operating Income and Expenses
33
(87)
Net Profit (Group Share)
1,722
1,681
-2.4%
Net Profit Recurring (Group share) (c)
1,627
1,681
+3.3%
Net earnings per share (in euros) (d)
2.99
2.92
-2.3%
Cash flow from operating activities before changes
3,211
3,155
-1.7%
in working capital
Net Capital Expenditure (e)
1,466
1,570
Net Debt
€10.6 bn
€10.2 bn
Net Debt to Equity ratio (f)
39.2 %
35.2 %
Return on Capital Employed after tax - ROCE
10.0 %
9.8 %
-20 bps
Recurring ROCE (g)
10.2 %
10.7 %
+50 bps
- Change excluding the currency, energy and significant scope impacts, see reconciliation and impact of Argentina in appendix.
- See reconciliation in appendix.
- Excluding exceptional and significant transactions that have no impact on the operating income recurring, see reconciliation in appendix.
- Adjusted following the free share attribution in June 2024.
- Including transactions with minority shareholders.
- Adjusted to spread the dividend payment in the 1st half out over the full year.
- Based on the recurring net profit, see reconciliation in appendix.
6
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
ACTIVITY REPORT
H1 2024 performance
Income Statement
REVENUE
Revenue
2024/2023
2024/2023
published
comparable
(in millions of euros)
H1 2023
H1 2024
change
change
Gas & Services
13,405
12,796
-4.5%
+2.6%
Engineering & Construction
180
197
+9.3%
+9.9%
Global Markets & Technologies
395
386
-2.3%
-2.0%
TOTAL REVENUE
13,980
13,379
-4.3%
+2.6%
Revenue by quarter
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
(in millions of euros)
Gas & Services
6,358
6,438
Engineering & Construction
92
105
Global Markets & Technologies
200
186
TOTAL REVENUE
6,650
6,729
2024/2023 Group published change
-7.3%
-1.2%
2024/2023 Group comparable change
+2.1%
+3.1%
2024/2023 Gas & Services comparable change
+2.0%
+3.4%
Group
Group revenue totaled 13,379 million euros in the 1st half of 2024, posting a growth of +2.6% on a comparable basis. The contribution of Argentina (6) to the comparable growth is of +2.1%. Global Markets & Technologies sales were down by -2.0% due in particular to the divestiture of the technological activities for the Aeronautics sector. Engineering & Construction revenue from third party customers increased by +9.9%.
The Group's published sales were down -4.3% in the 1st half of 2024, affected by unfavorable energy (-3.5%) and currency (-3.4%) impacts. There was no significant scope impact.
Gas & Services
Gas & Services revenue reached 12,796 million euros in the 1st half, up by +2.6% on a comparable basis (including a contribution of Argentina of +2.2%).
Growth in the Industrial Merchant business (+2.0%) continued in the 1st half of 2024 with a price effect of +4.2% in addition to the sharp increase (+10.7%) in the 1st half of 2023, and gas volumes down slightly. Revenue from Large Industries (+1.1%) benefited from the start-up of two large units in the 1st quarter and stronger demand from Chemicals customers in Europe and the United States in the 2nd quarter, but was impacted by the sale of a cogeneration unit in Europe and by customer turnarounds. The Healthcare business was the growth driver in the 1st half-year, with an increase in sales of +9.1%, supported by the growth of all therapies in Home Healthcare and an increase in the price of medical gases in an inflationary environment. Finally, in Electronics (+0.3%), sales returned to growth in the 2nd quarter and offset the decline observed in the 1st quarter reflecting the high basis of comparison at the beginning of 2023.
As published revenue for Gas & Services were down -4.5% in the 1st half of 2024, penalized by unfavorable energy (-3.7%) and currency (-3.4%) impacts. There was no significant scope impact in the 1st half.
Revenue by geography
2024/2023
2024/2023
and business line
published
comparable
(in millions of euros)
H1 2023
H1 2024
change
change
Americas
5,159
5,175
+0.3%
+7.9%
Europe
4,975
4,475
-10.1%
-1.3%
Asia Pacific
2,763
2,593
-6.1%
-0.8%
Middle East & Africa
508
553
+8.8%
+7.1%
GAS & SERVICES REVENUE
13,405
12,796
-4.5%
+2.6%
Large Industries
4,060
3,457
-14.9%
+1.1%
Industrial Merchant
6,050
5,999
-0.8%
+2.0%
Healthcare
2,034
2,121
+4.3%
+9.1%
Electronics
1,261
1,219
-3.4%
+0.3%
- See impact of Argentina in Appendix.
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
7
ACTIVITY REPORT
H1 2024 performance
Americas
Gas & Services revenue in the Americas reached 5,175 million euros in the 1st half of 2024 and increased by +7.9% (including the contribution of Argentina for +5.7%). All businesses grew in the region. Large Industries (+8.1%) benefited from the start-up of a production unit and demand that firmed up in the 2nd quarter. In Industrial Merchant, revenue increased by +5.5%, supported by a price effect (+7.3%) that strengthened in the 2nd quarter. The growth was very strong in Healthcare (+23.3%). In the Electronics business (+9.2%), sales of Carrier Gases and of Equipment & Installations posted double-digit growth.
AMERICAS GAS & SERVICES H1 2024 REVENUE
- Large Industries saw revenue growth of +8.1% in the 1st half-year 2024. In the United States, air gas volumes benefited from the start-up of a major new unit in the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, demand for hydrogen strengthened in the Chemicals sector and there were fewer customer maintenance turnarounds than at the beginning of the year. In Latin America, hydrogen volumes were down due to the nationalization of a production unit in Mexico at the end of 2023.
- Sales in the Industrial Merchant business posted an increase of +5.5%. The price effect (+7.3%) increased over the half-year, from +6.5% in the 1st quarter to +8.1% in the 2nd quarter. It benefited from proactive price campaigns, particularly in the United States (50% of the +8.1% increase in the 2nd quarter) and in Argentina to counter hyperinflation (40% of the +8.1% increase). Gas volumes (excluding hardgoods) remained resilient. In the United States, the trend is improving in most industrial markets, which remain price- driven. Gas volumes were up mainly in the Aeronautics and Research sectors.
- In the Healthcare business, sales rose sharply by +23.3% in the 1st half-year 2024, driven by the strong increase in prices in the United-States (+5.8%) in Proximity care and in Argentina in a context of hyperinflation. In the 1st semester, medical gas volumes were slightly up in the United-States and the number of new Home Healthcare patients increased in Canada and in Latin America.
- Electronics posted a sharp increase in revenue of +9.2% in the 1st half-year. Carrier gas sales saw a double-digit increase, supported by the ramp-up of new units and the increase in helium volumes. Sales of Equipment & Installations reached a historically high level in the 1st half-year 2024, while sales of materials remained down.
AMERICAS
- Air Liquide plans to invest up to 850 million dollars to build, own and operate four Large Modular Air separation units as well as related infrastructure in the framework of a long-term binding agreement with ExxonMobil for its planned low-carbon hydrogen project in Baytown, TX. This will enable Air Liquide to increase its oxygen production capacity by 50% in Texas. Pending final investment decision, this major project would mark the largest industrial investment in the history of the Air Liquide Group. This new Air Liquide Baytown low-carbon platform would deliver primarily vast amounts of low-carbon oxygen and nitrogen to ExxonMobil, and also significant volumes of argon, krypton and xenon to other Air Liquide's customers, notably in Industrial Merchant. This agreement also leverages existing Air Liquide's pipelines infrastructure to support low-carbon hydrogen development. Thanks to low-carbon electricity supply and Air Liquide's innovative solution, the CO2 footprint of oxygen production will be reduced by two- thirds. This major investment would represent the largest low-carbon oxygen production platform in the Americas.
- Air Liquide will build a new industrial gas production facility in the United States to supply a new fab of one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. In the framework of a long-term contract, the plant will provide large volumes of high purity industrial gases for the production of memory chips. Air Liquide will invest over 250 million dollars in this state-of-the art production unit.
8
FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AIR LIQUIDE
