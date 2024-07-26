REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 26 July 2024

Availability of First Half 2024 Financial Report

Air Liquide announces that its First Half 2024 Financial Report has been fled with the French "AMF" (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on line. The condensed consolidated accounts for the half-year featuring in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

The Air Liquide First Half 2024 Financial Report is available on the website:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/frst-half-2024-results

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 60 countries with 66,300 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientifc territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining fnancial and extra-fnancial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.