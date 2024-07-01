By Helena Smolak

Air Liquide said it would simplify its organization through reducing layers to meet growing market demand and boost performance, effective from Sept. 1.

The French industrial-gas supplier said Monday that it would create a single worldwide industrial direction to optimize its industrial processes, led by Pascal Vinet, executive group vice president. Vinet will take the role, in addition to supervising the group's safety and industrial merchant business line.

Armelle Levieux, group vice president innovation and technology, will supervise the engineering and construction unit, in addition to current responsibilities, the company said.

Emilie Mouren-Renouard, group vice president, will directly supervise all clusters located in Europe and Africa, the Middle East and India, the company said.

Michael J. Graff, executive group vice president, will retire at the end of June, whereas the scope of the other members of the executive committee will remain unchanged, the company said.

