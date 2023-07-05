By Adria Calatayud



Air Liquide said Wednesday that it plans to cut 430 jobs as part of a restructuring of its French home-healthcare operations, subject to consultation with employee representatives.

The French industrial-gas supplier said the plan also involves a reorganization of its Pharma Dom entity, including a simplification of its brand portfolio and a regrouping of its locations, and technology investments.

The company said the transformation project seeks to adapt the model of its home-healthcare business in France to challenges facing the healthcare system as well as to address the needs of patients and professionals.

