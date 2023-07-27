  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Air Liquide
  4. News
  5. Air Liquide : Q223
Security AI

AIR LIQUIDE

Equities AI FR0000120073

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:02:35 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Air Liquide 5-day change 1st Jan Change
161.54 EUR +2.10% +0.69% +21.98%
03:36pm AIR LIQUIDE : Q223: in line but the slowdown in top-line growth needs to be be monitored. Alphavalue
02:30pm AIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS maintains a Buy rating MD

AIR LIQUIDE : Q223: in line but the slowdown in top-line growth needs to be be monitored.

Today at 09:36 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Air Liquide

AIR LIQUIDE : Q223: in line but the slowdown in top-line growth needs to be be monitored. Alphavalue
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS maintains a Buy rating MD
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Jefferies remains a Sell rating MD
Earnings Boost Helps French Bourse Recover Ahead of Expected ECB Rate Hike MT
Transcript : L'Air Liquide S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Air Liquide net profit jumps in first half on price hikes RE
Air Liquide 1st Half Profit Beats Expectations But Revenue Slips DJ
Air Liquide Posts Higher H1 Profit; Revenue Down MT
Air Liquide reports H1 net profit rose 32% RE
L'Air Liquide S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as ECB Outlook in Focus DJ
10 Dividend Growth Stocks ZB
Habeck: Steel industry in Germany has a future DP
Habeck starts state tour with two visits to North Rhine-Westphalia DP
French Stocks Shrug Off Rate Jitters to Extend Winning Streak MT
Air Liquide Earmarks $200 Million for Advanced Material Production Centers in Taiwan, South Korea MT
Air Liquide to Invest Close to $200 Million in Taiwan and South Korea Factories DJ
French Bourse Joins Peers in Rally as UK Inflation Data Instigates Policy Easing Talks MT
KBR and Air Liquide to Offer Low Carbon Ammonia Solutions with ATR Technology CI
Air Liquide Teams Up With KBR for Low-Carbon Ammonia Production Offering MT
Air Liquide's Chinese Subsidiary Signs RMB500 Million Green Loan for Hydrogen Production MT
Air Liquide Subsidiary Gets Loan for Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production DJ
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating MD
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS remains its Buy rating MD
Decline Hits Europe Materials ETF Market, Driven by Negative Performances of Key Companies TI

Chart Air Liquide

Chart Air Liquide
More charts

Company Profile

L'Air Liquide is one of the world leaders in industrial and medical gas production. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - industrial and medical gases production (95.5%): oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, synthesized gases. The group also supplies control equipment and services for fluid systems, gas and liquid chemical management, home care and hospital hygiene services, and operating room equipment. Net sales break down by market as follows: industries (77.3%), healthcare (13.7%) and electronics (9%); - other (4.5%): engineering activities related to gas production plant construction and high-tech product manufacturing. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12%), Europe (29.5%), the United States (30.9%), Asia/Pacific (19.1%), America (5.5%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
04:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Air Liquide

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
158.22EUR
Average target price
173.62EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.73%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Commodity Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE
Chart Analysis Air Liquide
+21.77% 91 449 M $
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
-3.80% 68 785 M $
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
+2.54% 41 744 M $
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Chart Analysis LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
+15.45% 30 898 M $
ECOPRO CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Ecopro Co., Ltd.
+1092.23% 25 368 M $
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
-1.41% 17 758 M $
WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Westlake Corporation
+30.28% 17 034 M $
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
-0.33% 16 887 M $
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.
-15.72% 15 762 M $
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Hengli Petrochemical Co.,Ltd.
-3.48% 14 767 M $
Other Commodity Chemicals
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer