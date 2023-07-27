Equities AI FR0000120073
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:02:35 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|161.54 EUR
|+2.10%
|+0.69%
|+21.98%
|03:36pm
|AIR LIQUIDE : Q223: in line but the slowdown in top-line growth needs to be be monitored.
|02:30pm
|AIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS maintains a Buy rating
AIR LIQUIDE : Q223: in line but the slowdown in top-line growth needs to be be monitored.
Today at 09:36 am
L'Air Liquide is one of the world leaders in industrial and medical gas production. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - industrial and medical gases production (95.5%): oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, synthesized gases. The group also supplies control equipment and services for fluid systems, gas and liquid chemical management, home care and hospital hygiene services, and operating room equipment. Net sales break down by market as follows: industries (77.3%), healthcare (13.7%) and electronics (9%); - other (4.5%): engineering activities related to gas production plant construction and high-tech product manufacturing. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12%), Europe (29.5%), the United States (30.9%), Asia/Pacific (19.1%), America (5.5%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
04:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
158.22EUR
Average target price
173.62EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.73%
Sector Other Commodity Chemicals
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.77%
|91 449 M $
|-3.80%
|68 785 M $
|+2.54%
|41 744 M $
|+15.45%
|30 898 M $
|+1092.23%
|25 368 M $
|-1.41%
|17 758 M $
|+30.28%
|17 034 M $
|-0.33%
|16 887 M $
|-15.72%
|15 762 M $
|-3.48%
|14 767 M $