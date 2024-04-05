AIR LIQUIDE : Stifel raises its target price

April 05, 2024

While reiterating its 'hold' recommendation on Air Liquide, Stifel has raised its price target from €194 to €197, based on virtually unchanged 2024 forecasts, but with a more pronounced earnings dynamic expected in 2025.



Like-for-like growth in the first quarter of 2024 could be as low as 1.5% y-o-y on high comparatives in Europe and Asia, but the broker believes that the growth rate should accelerate quarter by quarter in 2024.



