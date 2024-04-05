AIR LIQUIDE : Stifel raises its target price
Like-for-like growth in the first quarter of 2024 could be as low as 1.5% y-o-y on high comparatives in Europe and Asia, but the broker believes that the growth rate should accelerate quarter by quarter in 2024.
