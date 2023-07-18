By Pierre Bertrand

Air Liquide said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Industrial Gases Co. signed a bilateral green loan for around 67 million euros ($75.3 million) as part of a low-carbon hydrogen production project.

The funds relate to the subsidiary's project to build two low-carbon hydrogen production units and associated infrastructure in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park, the French industrial gases company said.

The new units will replace a third-party coal-based gasification unit and will cut annual carbon-dioxide emissions by 350,000 tons, equivalent to electricity-related emissions of 1 million Chinese households, Air Liquide said.

BNP Paribas was the sole lending bank, Air Liquide said, adding that it is the first green loan to support low-carbon hydrogen production in alignment with the new China-European Union Common Ground Taxonomy.

