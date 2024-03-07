REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, March 6, 2024

2023 Universal Registration Document including the annual Financial Report now available

The 2023 Air Liquide Universal Registration Document including the annual Financial Report was fled with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 5, 2024.

This document is available in French and English on the Group's website www.airliquide.com, section Investors - regulated information. Copies of this Universal Registration Document are also available at the Company head ofce in Paris (75007), France - 75, quai d'Orsay.

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information: