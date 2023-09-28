By Sabela Ojea

Air Liquide S.A. is collaborating with Trillium Energy Solutions to establish hydrogen refueling infrastructure and a fuel supply network across the U.S.

The French supplier of industrial gases on Thursday said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Houston-based Trillium Energy, a supplier of sustainable fueling infrastructure, with the aim of accelerating the decarbonization of the transportation industry.

The companies will initially support the development of 150 tons of hydrogen production per day and the refueling infrastructure capable of supplying more than 2,000 heavy-duty vehicles.

Air Liquide will contribute with hydrogen production, liquefaction, transportation, and storage. Trillium will operate and manage alternative fueling stations, as well as its nationwide infrastructure footprint to deploy a hydrogen network for retail consumers.

Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

