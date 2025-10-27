Air Liquide announces the signing of an agreement to acquire NovaAir, a leader in the production and distribution of industrial gases in India, from private equity firm PAG. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Founded in 2019, NovaAir supplies bulk industrial gases, essential specialty gases, as well as on-site services and support for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects of all sizes.



It serves customers in a variety of sectors, including steel, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, photovoltaics, and healthcare. Its presence in eastern and southern India complements Air Liquide's presence in the north and west of the country.



"This acquisition will strengthen our ability to support our customers, ranging from SMEs to major industrial players, across a wider geographical area," said Emilie Mouren-Renouard, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee.