Air Liquide: agreement renewed with Dow for a German site
The French group will supply industrial gases under a long-term agreement, and will invest nearly 40 million euros to modernize its assets. This will increase their operational efficiency and reduce their CO2 emissions.
'This investment is in line with Air Liquide's ADVANCE strategic plan, which notably aims to reduce the Group's carbon emissions by one third by 2035', says Emilie Mouren-Renouard, Vice-President, Europe Industries.
