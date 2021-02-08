Log in
Air Liquide : and Siemens Energy to develop a large scale electrolyzer partnership for sustainable hydrogen production

02/08/2021 | 02:01am EST
  • Both companies to initiate a European ecosystem for electrolysis and hydrogen technology
  • Franco-German cooperation supported by French and German Governments
  • Large hydrogen projects identified to lay the ground for industrial scale electrolyzer systems, one of these opportunities is the Air Liquide-H2V Normandy project in France with a capacity of 200MW
  • Joint application for funding of a large project under the European Union's Green Deal and joint participation of the German IPCEI-scheme for hydrogen

Air Liquide and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective to combine their expertise in PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysis technology. They intend to focus their activities on these key areas: co-creation of large industrial-scale hydrogen projects in collaboration with customers,laying the ground for mass manufacturing of electrolyzers in Europe, especially in Germany and France, and R&D activities to co-develop next generation electrolyzer technologies.

Hydrogen will play an essential role to achieve the European Union's objectives for CO2 and greenhouse gas emission reduction. In order to meet rapidly growing demand, and to lower costs, it is key to accelerate the production of sustainably generated hydrogen through large-scale PEM electrolysers. In the framework of their cooperation Air Liquide and Siemens Energy will jointly apply for large projects funding under the EU's Green Deal and Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI)-scheme for hydrogen, funded by the French and German Governments. The IPCEI-funding is required to fast start those activities and meet the challenging timeline set out by the European Green New Deal, the EU Hydrogen Strategy as well as the French and German National Hydrogen Strategies.

With this cooperation, Air Liquide and Siemens Energy will strengthen their core competencies enabling the emergence of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Europe and to initiate a European ecosystem for electrolysis and hydrogen technology together with other partners. The partners have already identified cooperation opportunities for large scale sustainable hydrogen projects both in France, Germany and other European countries. One of these opportunities is the Air Liquide-H2V Normandy project in France with a capacity of 200 MW, one of the most ambitious European projects for hydrogen production from renewable energies.

Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, said:

'Hydrogen is a key enabler of the energy transition. In the context of an unprecedented acceleration in Europe of hydrogen technologies and markets, the time to scale-up is now, notably in France and Germany. The partnership between Air Liquide and Siemens Energy paves the way for the creation of a leading European ecosystem capable of supplying decarbonised hydrogen at competitive prices and promoting the emergence of a low-carbon society. We look forward to this Franco-German cooperation.'

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, said:

'Building up a sustainable Hydrogen economy will still require to amend the framework conditions in the energy market. However it will be through partnerships and collaboration that we can shape this market. We highly appreciate to co-create innovative solutions with Air Liquide. Collectively we will overcome the challenges that lie ahead to industrialize the technology and make sustainably generated hydrogen a success story.'

Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance and the Recovery, said:

'Now, is the time to invest massively in order to develop new value chains and new technologies. Now, is the time to act. With 'France Relance', 7 billion euros will be invested in hydrogen between now and 2030 to make our economy more competitive and more decarbonised. The ambitious project of Air Liquide and Siemens Energy is only the beginning of an industrial cooperation that must develop beyond a Franco-German alliance. The recovery must be above all a European recovery. I also salute Air Liquide's mobilization in the framework of the French hydrogen plan, notably through its participation and commitment within the National Hydrogen Council.'

Peter Altmaier, German Federal Economy Minister, said:

'Hydrogen is a key element for the success of Germany's energy transition and crucial for European and global efforts to combat climate change. Germany is strongly committed to support the market ramp up of hydrogen technologies and is working hard towards European Hydrogen IPCEIs. Against this background, I very much welcome that Siemens Energy and Air Liquide join forces in this domain and I am looking forward to seeing strong Franco-German hydrogen projects coming online soon.'

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
