Air Liquide announces that it has successfully completed a multi-tranche bond issue of €2.15bn to finance the strategic acquisition of DIG Airgas, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.



The French industrial gas group notes that the acquisition of DIG Airgas, which is highly complementary, will consolidate its presence in South Korea and beyond in Asia, "strengthening its position in key existing and growing markets."



This transaction, which was significantly oversubscribed by investors, was carried out as part of its EMTN program. The bonds, issued with maturities of

2 years, 4 years, 7.5 years, and 12 years, carry a weighted average interest rate of less than 3.00% per annum.