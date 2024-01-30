Air Liquide: hydrogen project with TotalEnergies

Air Liquide announced on Tuesday the launch with TotalEnergies of a European joint venture dedicated to hydrogen distribution for heavy goods vehicles.



On the occasion of the Hyvolution 2024 trade show, currently taking place in Paris, the two groups made official the creation of 'Teal Mobility', an equally-owned company that will eventually rely on a network of 100 stations located on major European highways.



The entity plans to operate around 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany from this year.



The two partners emphasize that hydrogen is particularly well suited to long-distance road transport, since it enables rapid refuelling - in around 15 minutes - and a long range - of around 800 km.



