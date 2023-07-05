(Reuters) - French industrial gases firm Air Liquide announced on Wednesday it might reduce its French workforce by 430 net positions.

The company said that the management of Air Liquide Healthcare presented to employee representatives today a project to transform its Home Healthcare activity in France.

"In line with the Group's values, the plan would provide for the implementation of appropriate measures to support all employees concerned," the company added in a statement.

The project is currently subject to consultation with employee representatives, the company said.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Chopra)