Air Liquide : Availability of the Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication

In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide announces today that its Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication document is available on the company's corporate website under the 'Investors' section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2021-results

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's performance.

The Half Year 2021 results will be published on July 29 2021.