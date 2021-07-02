Log in
Air Liquide : Availability of the Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication

07/02/2021 | 11:48am EDT
In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide announces today that its Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication document is available on the company's corporate website under the 'Investors' section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2021-results

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's performance.

The Half Year 2021 results will be published on July 29 2021.

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
