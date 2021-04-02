Log in
AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide : Availability of the Pre-Q1 2021 Sales Communication

04/02/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide announces today that its Pre-Q1 2021 Sales Communication document is available on the company's corporate website under the 'Investors' section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-quarter-2021-revenue

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's performance.

The Q1 2021 revenue will be published on April 23, 2021.

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
