Air Liquide : Availability of the Pre-Q1 2021 Sales Communication

In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide announces today that its Pre-Q1 2021 Sales Communication document is available on the company's corporate website under the 'Investors' section:
https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-quarter-2021-revenue
This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's performance.
The Q1 2021 revenue will be published on April 23, 2021.
