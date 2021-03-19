Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Liquide : Completes the First Phase of Ultra-High Purity Low-Carbon H2 Electrolyzer Plants in Taiwan

03/19/2021 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has completed the first phase of the construction of its planned 25 MW electrolysis hydrogen plants in the Tainan Technology Industrial Park. These plants will provide ultra-high purity hydrogen to the semiconductor industry as well as serve emerging hydrogen energy applications in Taiwan. This project is in line with the Group’s Climate Objectives which include the development of hydrogen applications and ecosystems for the industry and other markets.

Air Liquide, through its majority owned joint-venture Air Liquide Far Eastern (ALFE), has completed the first phase of the construction of the hydrogen electrolyzers it has set to build in the Science Parks of Tainan and Hsinchu in Taiwan. Announced in April 2020, as part of a larger 200 million euro investment, these capacities will be able to produce up to 5,000 Nm3 of ultra-high purity hydrogen per hour. After successfully reaching the Phase 1 commissioning milestone, Air Liquide will continue the construction of its Phase 2 to Phase 5 hydrogen electrolyzer plants in Taiwan over the next 2 years for a total capacity of 25MW.

These production plants will enable Air Liquide to meet the emerging demand for ultra-high purity hydrogen for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) applications and leverage a more environmentally-friendly production process of hydrogen to support the environmental objectives of the major semiconductor industry customers in Taiwan.

Once the whole project is completed and the hydrogen plants are supplied with renewable energy, over 35,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) direct emissions will be saved annually when compared to traditional hydrogen production processes.

This new local and reliable low-carbon hydrogen supply will further reinforce Taiwan’s leading position in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, this new hydrogen production plant - the third operated by Air Liquide in Taiwan - will also allow the promotion of low-carbon hydrogen for fuel cell applications, to support the emergence of hydrogen storage or mobility projects in the region.

François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: “The fight against climate change and for the energy transition will not succeed without a profound transformation of industries and consumption habits. This project is one of many actions we are taking to foster a more sustainable industrial environment. We support our Industrial and Electronics customers by developing solutions that help reduce the CO2 footprint in their manufacturing processes.”

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AIR LIQUIDE
04:02aMARKET CHATTER : Far Eastern Century-Air Liquide JV Opens Hydrogen Plant in Taiw..
MT
03:46aAIR LIQUIDE  : Completes the First Phase of Ultra-High Purity Low-Carbon H2 Elec..
BU
03/18AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
03/18Air Liquide Signs First Clean Power Purchase Agreement in Netherlands
MT
03/18AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/18AIR LIQUIDE  : Signs Power-Purchase Agreement for 25 MW in Netherlands
DJ
03/18AIR LIQUIDE  : Signs Its First Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricit..
BU
03/17AIR LIQUIDE  : ArcelorMittal Partner to Produce Low-Carbon Steel
DJ
03/17AIR LIQUIDE  : and ArcelorMittal Join Forces to Accelerate the Decarbonization o..
BU
03/17AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 425 M 25 532 M 25 532 M
Net income 2021 2 573 M 3 066 M 3 066 M
Net Debt 2021 10 853 M 12 933 M 12 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 64 504 M 76 992 M 76 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 64 445
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 153,48 €
Last Close Price 136,70 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE1.83%75 143
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.89%88 151
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.29.81%54 712
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.29.28%36 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.94%35 963
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.10.76%29 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ