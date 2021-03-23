Air Liquide : Says It Is Investing About EUR8 Billion in Low-Carbon Hydrogen Supply Chain

By Cecilia Butini



Air Liquide SA said Tuesday that it is investing about eight billion euros ($9.55 billion) in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain, to accelerate hydrogen development as part of its carbon-neutrality goals.

The French industrial-gases company said it is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050, a plan that includes an acceleration in hydrogen development to reach more than EUR6 billion in turnover by 2035.

The EUR8 billion investment will be supportive of that goal, the company said.

