Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Liquide : Says It Is Investing About EUR8 Billion in Low-Carbon Hydrogen Supply Chain

03/23/2021 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

Air Liquide SA said Tuesday that it is investing about eight billion euros ($9.55 billion) in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain, to accelerate hydrogen development as part of its carbon-neutrality goals.

The French industrial-gases company said it is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050, a plan that includes an acceleration in hydrogen development to reach more than EUR6 billion in turnover by 2035.

The EUR8 billion investment will be supportive of that goal, the company said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 0444ET

All news about AIR LIQUIDE
04:45aAIR LIQUIDE  : Says It Is Investing About EUR8 Billion in Low-Carbon Hydrogen Su..
DJ
03:01aAIR LIQUIDE  : Announces Ambitious ESG Objectives to ACT for a Sustainable Futur..
BU
03/22AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03/22AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/19AIR LIQUIDE  : Completes First Phase of Electrolysis Project in Taiwan
MT
03/19MARKET CHATTER : Far Eastern Century-Air Liquide JV Opens Hydrogen Plant in Taiw..
MT
03/19AIR LIQUIDE  : Completes the First Phase of Ultra-High Purity Low-Carbon H2 Elec..
BU
03/18AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
03/18Air Liquide Signs First Clean Power Purchase Agreement in Netherlands
MT
03/18AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 425 M 25 509 M 25 509 M
Net income 2021 2 573 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
Net Debt 2021 10 853 M 12 921 M 12 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 64 716 M 77 227 M 77 054 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 64 445
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 153,48 €
Last Close Price 137,15 €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE2.16%75 143
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.50%88 151
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.21.16%54 712
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.05%36 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.64%35 963
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.99%29 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ