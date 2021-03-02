Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Liquide : increases its presence in Kazakhstan with a significant acquisition and long-term contract

03/02/2021 | 11:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Liquide increases its presence in Kazakhstan through its 75% owned joint venture Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases (ALMTG). The joint venture will invest up to 86 million euros to acquire hydrogen and nitrogen production units from Atyrau refinery owned by KazMunayGas and to modernize them.

In the framework of a new long-term agreement, ALMTG will operate these assets to supply industrial gases to the Atyrau refinery. Up to 200 million Nm3 of hydrogen and up to 50 million Nm3 of nitrogen will be produced annually on the site for different production processes, including desulfurization of fuels.

Air Liquide will bring its technical know-how, digital, and energy optimization expertise to modernize the assets at Atyrau and improve the overall CO2 footprint of the site. These assets will be connected to Air Liquide's Smart & Innovative Operations Center in order to optimize their energy consumption as well as their flexibility and reliability.

ALMTG is a respectively 75% and 25% owned joint venture between Air Liquide and KazMunayGaz (KMG), the Kazakhstan National Oil & Gas company. For more than 2 years now, ALMTG has been successfully operating hydrogen and nitrogen production units for KMG's refinery of Pavlodar. In the context of a contract announced in October 2019, ALMTG is also building a nitrogen production unit for a new petrochemical complex in Karabatan, near Atyrau, north of the Caspian sea, to be started in 2021.

Francois Jackow, Executive Vice-President and a member of the Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said:

'We are pleased to reinforce the collaboration we have been building with the market leader KazMunayGas since our entry in Kazakhstan. This new agreement illustrates our continued commitment to providing long-term expertise and innovative environmentally responsible solutions to our customers. With this investment - the most important we have yet announced in the country - to increase energy efficiency and provide reliable supply, we will contribute to the modernization and development of the country's industry. '

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 16:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR LIQUIDE
11:54aAIR LIQUIDE  : increases its presence in Kazakhstan with a significant acquisiti..
PU
02/26AIR LIQUIDE : Share Buyback
BU
02/26AIR LIQUIDE  : Starts Collaboration With Itochu Over Hydrogen Mobility in Japan
MT
02/25AIR LIQUIDE  : collaborates with Itochu to scale up Japan hydrogen mobility mark..
PU
02/25AIR LIQUIDE : Changes to Share Capital
BU
02/19AIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/17AIR LIQUIDE  : Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021
PU
02/17AIR LIQUIDE : Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021
BU
02/16AIR LIQUIDE  : Sold Greece Entities to Sol Group
DJ
02/16AIR LIQUIDE  : Sold Its Entities in Greece to SOL Group
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 484 M 24 634 M 24 634 M
Net income 2020 2 322 M 2 792 M 2 792 M
Net Debt 2020 12 232 M 14 710 M 14 710 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 2,18%
Capitalization 60 113 M 72 487 M 72 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 64 500
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 152,23 €
Last Close Price 127,40 €
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE-5.10%72 487
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.76%83 349
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.95%63 194
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.32.36%40 302
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.24.23%35 809
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.02%35 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ