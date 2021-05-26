Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air Liquide
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Liquide : supplies renewable hydrogen for the “Paris de l'Hydrogène” exhibition and the illumination of the Eiffel Tower

05/26/2021 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Liquide supplied the renewable hydrogen necessary to light up the Eiffel Tower for a laser show during the 'Paris de l'hydrogène' event organised by Energy Observer. The hydrogen is also used to power the exhibition village. Originally the first autonomous, zero-emission hydrogen vessel, Energy Observer now combines expeditions and climate-oriented technical innovations. The exhibition features hydrogen as a cornerstone of the energy transition and as a means to succeed in building a low-carbon society.

'Paris de l'Hydrogène' is an exhibition dedicated to renewable energy, running until 30 May 2021 at the Champ de Mars. It is organised by Energy Observer, with the support of the City of Paris. Air Liquide is participating in this event by supplying the 400 kg of renewable hydrogen needed to run the village for the duration of the event. This low carbon energy carrier was also used to light up the Eiffel Tower with renewable energy for a laser show that took place on May 25th.

A hydrogen pioneer, Air Liquide has supported Energy Observer since its inception. The Group recently announced the investment of approximately 8 billion euros in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain by 2035.

Air Liquide is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with global efforts to limit climate change as set out in the Paris Agreement, particularly by using hydrogen as a clean energy carrier for a wide range of applications, including industrial processes and clean mobility.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, a member of the Executive Committee, supervising Hydrogen activities:

'For many years, Air Liquide has been committed to responsible growth and has set ambitious objectives, with a structured plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to accelerate its hydrogen activities. Supporting Energy Observer by lighting up the Eiffel Tower with renewable hydrogen is above all a symbol, but also an illustration that the solution exists, and that we must collectively pursue initiatives to develop a hydrogen society, with large-scale projects in France and throughout the world.'

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR LIQUIDE
02:49aAIR LIQUIDE  : supplies renewable hydrogen for the “Paris de l'Hydrogène&r..
PU
02:49aTotal Buys 20% Stake in Hydrogen-Taxi Operator
DJ
05/20Hexagon Purus, Air Liquide Sign Long-Term Supply Deal
MT
05/17AIR LIQUIDE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coty, Marriott, Tyson Foods, Traton, Ford...
05/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Netherlands To Subsidize $2.4 Billion Of Shell Consortium's..
MT
05/09AIR LIQUIDE  : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon ..
RE
05/06Gases firm Linde boosted by healthcare, ramps up oxygen production
RE
05/06AIR LIQUIDE : Voting Rights
DJ
05/05AIR LIQUIDE  : Moody's Raises Air Liquide Outlook to Positive on Expected Increa..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 511 M 26 366 M 26 366 M
Net income 2021 2 614 M 3 204 M 3 204 M
Net Debt 2021 10 774 M 13 206 M 13 206 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 66 588 M 81 483 M 81 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 64 445
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 154,87 €
Last Close Price 141,10 €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE5.10%81 483
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.72%97 117
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.94%53 477
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.19.89%36 742
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.4.54%32 106
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.05%28 767