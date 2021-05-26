Air Liquide : supplies renewable hydrogen for the “Paris de l'Hydrogène” exhibition and the illumination of the Eiffel Tower

Air Liquide supplied the renewable hydrogen necessary to light up the Eiffel Tower for a laser show during the 'Paris de l'hydrogène' event organised by Energy Observer. The hydrogen is also used to power the exhibition village. Originally the first autonomous, zero-emission hydrogen vessel, Energy Observer now combines expeditions and climate-oriented technical innovations. The exhibition features hydrogen as a cornerstone of the energy transition and as a means to succeed in building a low-carbon society.

'Paris de l'Hydrogène' is an exhibition dedicated to renewable energy, running until 30 May 2021 at the Champ de Mars. It is organised by Energy Observer, with the support of the City of Paris. Air Liquide is participating in this event by supplying the 400 kg of renewable hydrogen needed to run the village for the duration of the event. This low carbon energy carrier was also used to light up the Eiffel Tower with renewable energy for a laser show that took place on May 25th.

A hydrogen pioneer, Air Liquide has supported Energy Observer since its inception. The Group recently announced the investment of approximately 8 billion euros in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain by 2035.

Air Liquide is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with global efforts to limit climate change as set out in the Paris Agreement, particularly by using hydrogen as a clean energy carrier for a wide range of applications, including industrial processes and clean mobility.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, a member of the Executive Committee, supervising Hydrogen activities:

'For many years, Air Liquide has been committed to responsible growth and has set ambitious objectives, with a structured plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to accelerate its hydrogen activities. Supporting Energy Observer by lighting up the Eiffel Tower with renewable hydrogen is above all a symbol, but also an illustration that the solution exists, and that we must collectively pursue initiatives to develop a hydrogen society, with large-scale projects in France and throughout the world.'