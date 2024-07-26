July 26 (Reuters) - French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide reported first-half group operating margin in line with consensus on Friday, supported by structural efficiencies.

The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, said its operating margin excluding the energy impact rose 100 basis points to 19.4% in the January-June period.

Analysts polled by Vara Research were expecting operating margin of 19.3% on average.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)