  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air Liquide
  6. News
  7. Summary
AIR LIQUIDE

10-19-22
119.92 EUR   -0.03%

MD
10/13Air Liquide : Document AMF CP. 2022E866403
PU
10/13AIR LIQUIDE(L) : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Air Liquide's Taiwan Joint Venture to Invest EUR500 Million in Plants for Chip Sector

10/19/2022 | 03:19am EDT
By Ed Frankl


Air Liquide SA said Wednesday that its Taiwanese joint venture with Far Eastern New Century Corp. will invest around half a billion euros, equivalent to around $493 million, in three new plants for the semiconductor sector.

The French industrial company said it will construct three new plants to supply two of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers with large volumes of high-purity industrial gases, including ultra-pure nitrogen, oxygen and argon.

The first plant is expected to be operational in 2024, the company said.


