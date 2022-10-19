Air Liquide's Taiwan Joint Venture to Invest EUR500 Million in Plants for Chip Sector

By Ed Frankl

Air Liquide SA said Wednesday that its Taiwanese joint venture with Far Eastern New Century Corp. will invest around half a billion euros, equivalent to around $493 million, in three new plants for the semiconductor sector.

The French industrial company said it will construct three new plants to supply two of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers with large volumes of high-purity industrial gases, including ultra-pure nitrogen, oxygen and argon.

The first plant is expected to be operational in 2024, the company said.

