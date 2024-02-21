Air Liquide: share buyback agreement with an ISP
The initial buyback price (185.86 euros per share) corresponds to the share price at the close of trading on the day preceding the conclusion of the agreement, resulting in a total initial purchase price of 168.2 million euros.
The French supplier of gases for industry and health specifies that the shares bought back under this contract will be partly cancelled and partly allocated to the implementation of performance share plans.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction