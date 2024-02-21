Air Liquide: share buyback agreement with an ISP

February 21, 2024 at 03:52 am EST Share

Air Liquide announces that it has signed a share buyback agreement with an investment services provider (ISP), covering a volume of 905,000 shares (i.e. 0.17% of the share capital at the end of 2023).



The initial buyback price (185.86 euros per share) corresponds to the share price at the close of trading on the day preceding the conclusion of the agreement, resulting in a total initial purchase price of 168.2 million euros.



The French supplier of gases for industry and health specifies that the shares bought back under this contract will be partly cancelled and partly allocated to the implementation of performance share plans.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.