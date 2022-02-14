Log in
AIR LIQUIDE : signed a record new 48 On-Site contracts for its Industrial Merchant business line in 2021
PU
AIR LIQUIDE : Helped by a technical support level
AIR LIQUIDE : Test EN 3
PU
Air Liquide : signed a record new 48 On-Site contracts for its Industrial Merchant business line in 2021

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, February 14, 2022

Air Liquide signed a record new 48 On-Site contracts for its Industrial Merchant business line in 2021

Air Liquide signed 48 new long-termOn-Site contracts for its Industrial Merchant business line in 2021. The gas volumes the Group will provide in the context of these new contracts are twice those provided within the contracts signed in 2020. On-Site solutions reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to the Group's Sustainable Development objectives.

Over the past three years, the Group has reported a constant growth of the number of its new long-termOn-Site contracts signed within its Industrial Merchant business line. Within the context of these new contracts, Air Liquide will invest, build and operate production units at its customers' sites. The 48 new On-Site contracts signed in 2021 will mainly serve our customers with nitrogen, oxygen or hydrogen in the energy, waste and water treatment, secondary electronics, mining and manufacturing growing markets.

All of these new production units will be digitally connected and remotely monitored by Air Liquide, allowing for predictive maintenance of these sites which helps increase the reliability of operations. Through data analytics, Air Liquide can work proactively with its customers to optimize the gas production and maintenance operations.

Producing large volumes of gases directly on the client's site contributes to Air Liquide's Sustainable Development objectives, in terms of emissions and road safety. It eliminates the need to liquefy gases for their transportation, which saves energy, but also reduces the number of trucks and mileage needed to deliver these products to the customer.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President and Executive Committee Member of the Air Liquide Group, supervising the Hydrogen activities and the Industrial Merchant business line, said : " The new record number of On-Sitecontracts in 2021 is coupled with a doubling of the volumes provided compared to those of last year's new contracts. This illustrates our customers' confdence in Air Liquide's capacity to provide a competitive and reliable supply of industrial gases over the long term. Our technological expertise and innovation are now enhanced by the Group's digital capabilities and data analytics. On-Sitegas supply contributes both to the Group long term performance and Sustainable Development objectives as it reduces carbon emissions. "

CONTACTS

Media Relations

Investor Relations

media@airliquide.com

IRTeam@airliquide.com

  • world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientifc territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at proftable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
