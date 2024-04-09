Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is continuing its development with the acquisition of Homecare activities in Belgium and the Netherlands. With this operation, the Group broadens its presence and offer in these countries. Worldwide Air Liquide already supports 2 million people at home living with a chronic disease and has made Home Healthcare activities one of its strategic development priorities.

The two entities acquired in Belgium and the Netherlands support 10,000 patients living with respiratory insufficiency, sleep apnea syndrome or requiring infusion or nutrition treatments. With a turnover of more than €10 million in 2023, they are supported by around fifty employees who have joined the Air Liquide Group.

VitalAire, Air Liquide's international Home Healthcare brand, is already present in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Drawing on its medico-technical expertise, its experience in personalized support for patients and in the development of associated digital services, Air Liquide, through this acquisition, is strengthening its presence and completing its infusion offer in these two countries.

The geographic and therapeutic complementarity of the acquired entities, combined with the professionalism and the operational excellence of the Air Liquide Group's teams, will facilitate the development of care plans adapted to patients' needs and profiles.

Diana Schillag, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee in charge of Healthcare, Sustainable Development and Procurement, stated: "We are delighted to strengthen our position in those growing markets and to welcome these new patients and employees to Air Liquide. As a major player in Home Healthcare throughout the world, our ambition is to improve the quality of life of patients to best meet their needs at the lowest cost to society, thereby contributing to more efficient and sustainable healthcare systems."

Air Liquide Healthcare

Air Liquide Healthcare is a world leader in medical gases, home healthcare services and specialty ingredients. Our 16,500 employees support 2 million chronic patients and provide medical gases and related services to 20,000 hospitals and new care facilities, as well as 140,000 healthcare professionals. Committed to working alongside professionals and health institutions, our patient-centered approach is based on the principles of Value-based Healthcare, which aims to improve the benefits experienced by patients, at the best cost to society, thus contributing to a more efficient and virtuous system.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

