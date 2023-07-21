By David Sachs



Air Liquide said Friday that it is investing close to $200 million in two factories for semiconductor materials in Taiwan and South Korea.

The French semiconductor manufacturer said the sites localize production of advanced materials for microchips closer to its customers, and that the decision reflects key commitments from clients.

Production in Taiwan is scheduled to begin in 2024 and production in South Korea is slated for 2025, Air Liquide said.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 0312ET