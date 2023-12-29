(New throughout, adds details from decree, background)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Friday ordered state energy company Pemex to temporarily take control of a hydrogen plant inside one of its largest refineries but operated by French company Air Liquide.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who signed a decree that declared hydrogen supply from the plant "a matter of public interest," has tightened state control over the energy market since he came to power in December 2018.

Citing the Mexican Constitution, the decree stated that the hydrogen plant, operated by Air Liquide, should be occupied "immediately" by TRI, the refining arm of Pemex.

The decree said Mexico depends on third parties for hydrogen supply, which was "putting at risk the production of gasoline and diesel", and added that this was not economically viable for Pemex.

It did not specify how long the occupation would last.

Air Liquide and Pemex did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

TRI needs to compensate the French company, the decree stated, although it did not specify how.

Under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, TRI had signed a deal with Air Liquide in 2017 to supply hydrogen for 20 years in what was meant to reduce the costs for the state company. Pemex needs hydrogen to operate its refineries.

Their agreement stipulates that Air Liquide would operate the existing plant inside the refinery, one of Mexico's largest, and invest in a second plant to supply the total hydrogen required for the expansion projects in Tula.

In the past, Lopez Obrador, a resource nationalist, has frequently clashed with big business, especially those operating in the energy sector.

Lopez Obrador has accused political opponents of rigging the energy market in favor of corporate elites and his policy decisions have even led to trade disputes with the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Adriana Barrera Additional reporting by Sarah Morland Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Grant McCool)