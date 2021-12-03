Log in
    AIRM.N0000   MU0010N00002

AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED

(AIRM.N0000)
Air Mauritius : Flights to/from France as from 04 December 2021 until 31 December 2021

12/03/2021 | 12:42pm EST
03 December 2021


Flights to/from France as from 04 December 2021 until 31 December 2021


Air Mauritius confirms that its operations to/from Paris (France) and Saint Denis (Reunion) are maintained as per schedule.

Paris (France)
As from Saturday 04 December 2021, passengers can travel to/from Paris under imperious motives and subject to additional health protocols as announced by the French authorities.
These measures shall also apply to passengers travelling on flights MK014 and MK932 from Mauritius to Paris on Friday 03 December 2021.

Saint Denis (Reunion)
The same restrictions shall apply to passengers travelling to/from Saint Denis as from Saturday 04 December 2021 until further notice.

For more details pertaining to travel exigencies, imperious motives and health protocols to/from Paris and Saint Denis, kindly consult our website airmauritius.com
https://www.airmauritius.com/covid-19-update/travel-information/prepare-for-your-travel

Communications & Corporate Affairs, 16th Floor, Air Mauritius Centre
President John F. Kennedy Street, Port-Louis, Republic of Mauritius
T (230) 2077070 F (230) 2023314 e-mail: com@airmauritius.com

Disclaimer

Air Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 500 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2019 -29,1 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2019 47,8 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -33,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 698 M 16,2 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 309
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air Mauritius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Appavou Somaskaran Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vijay Seetul Secretary & Executive Vice President-Finance
Arjoon Suddhoo Chairman
Ashok Keerodhur Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Indradev Rajah Buton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED-6.90%16
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.61%23 369
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.32%19 303
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.84%15 377
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.58%14 902
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.72%13 483