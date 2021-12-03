Air Mauritius : Flights to/from France as from 04 December 2021 until 31 December 2021

Press Release

03 December 2021



Flights to/from France as from 04 December 2021 until 31 December 2021



Air Mauritius confirms that its operations to/from Paris (France) and Saint Denis (Reunion) are maintained as per schedule.



Paris (France)

As from Saturday 04 December 2021, passengers can travel to/from Paris under imperious motives and subject to additional health protocols as announced by the French authorities.

These measures shall also apply to passengers travelling on flights MK014 and MK932 from Mauritius to Paris on Friday 03 December 2021.



Saint Denis (Reunion)

The same restrictions shall apply to passengers travelling to/from Saint Denis as from Saturday 04 December 2021 until further notice.



For more details pertaining to travel exigencies, imperious motives and health protocols to/from Paris and Saint Denis, kindly consult our website airmauritius.com

https://www.airmauritius.com/covid-19-update/travel-information/prepare-for-your-travel