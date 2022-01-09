Air Mauritius : Resumption of commercial flights to Rodrigues

Press Release

Resumption of commercial flights to Rodrigues

Following the announcement from our authorities with regard to the resumption of flights to Rodrigues, Air Mauritius will operate commercial flights to and from Rodrigues as from Wednesday 12 January 2022.



Services to Rodrigues have been scheduled on 12,14,21,23, and 30 January 2022 and also on 01, 08, and 10 February 2022.



These flights will be operated by the ATR72-500 aircraft as per the following timings.

MK 134/5 Local Timings MAURITIUS DEPARTURE 13h00 RODRIGUES ARRIVAL 14h30 RODRIGUES DEPARTURE 15h15 MAURITIUS ARRIVAL 16h55

Passengers wishing to travel to Rodrigues will be subject to a quarantine period of 07 days in a designated hotel which can be booked on www.myrodrigues.travel.



For more details, pertaining to travel exigencies to and from Rodrigues, please consult the Air Mauritius website on airmauritius.com