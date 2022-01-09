Log in
Air Mauritius : Resumption of commercial flights to Rodrigues

01/09/2022 | 02:48am EST
Press Release
07 January 2022

Resumption of commercial flights to Rodrigues

Following the announcement from our authorities with regard to the resumption of flights to Rodrigues, Air Mauritius will operate commercial flights to and from Rodrigues as from Wednesday 12 January 2022.

Services to Rodrigues have been scheduled on 12,14,21,23, and 30 January 2022 and also on 01, 08, and 10 February 2022.

These flights will be operated by the ATR72-500 aircraft as per the following timings.

MK 134/5

Local Timings

MAURITIUS

DEPARTURE

13h00

RODRIGUES

ARRIVAL

14h30

RODRIGUES

DEPARTURE

15h15

MAURITIUS

ARRIVAL

16h55

Passengers wishing to travel to Rodrigues will be subject to a quarantine period of 07 days in a designated hotel which can be booked on www.myrodrigues.travel.

For more details, pertaining to travel exigencies to and from Rodrigues, please consult the Air Mauritius website on airmauritius.com

https://www.airmauritius.com/covid-19-update/travel-information/prepare-for-your-travel Communications & Corporate Affairs, 16th Floor, Air Mauritius Centre
President John F. Kennedy Street, Port-Louis, Republic of Mauritius
T (230) 2077070 F (230) 2023314 e-mail: com@airmauritius.com

Disclaimer

Air Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 07:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
