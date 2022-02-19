Air Mauritius : Schedule changes due to the passage of cyclone Emnati - Bulletin 1

NEWS RELEASE
19 February 2022 - 16H45
Pdf Version
Schedule changes due to the passage of cyclone Emnati - Bulletin 1
Due to current weather conditions, Air Mauritius wishes to inform its passengers of the following flight information for 19, 20 and 21 February 2022 (all timings local):
FROM MAURITIUS
|
Flight No.
|
Destination
|
Initial departure
date
|
New departure
|
Expected arrival
|
Remarks
|
MK 014
|
PARIS (CDG)
|
19 FEB
|
20H40
|
05h35
|
PREPONED
|
MK 042
|
LONDON (LHR)
|
19 FEB
|
21H10
|
05h35
|
PREPONED
|
MK 288
|
ANTANANARIVO
|
19 FEB
|
TO BE ADVISED
|
-
|
POSTPONED
|
MK 851
|
JOHANNESBURG
|
20 FEB
|
MK7851
21FEB
1015
|
21FEB
12H50
|
DELAYED
|
MK 238
|
REUNION
|
20 FEB
|
TO BE ADVISED
|
-
|
POSTPONED
|
MK 014
|
PARIS (CDG)
|
20 FEB
|
MK 7014
21 FEB
09H05
|
21 FEB
18h00
|
DELAYED
|
MK 218
|
REUNION
|
21 FEB
|
TO BE ADVISED
|
-
|
POSTPONED
|
MK 851
|
JOHANNESBURG
|
21 FEB
|
-
|
-
|
AS PER SCHEDULE
|
MK 014
|
PARIS (CDG)
|
21 FEB
|
-
|
-
|
AS PER SCHEDULE
TO MAURITIUS
|
Flight No.
|
Flight Originating from
|
Initial departure
|
New departure
|
Expected arrival
|
Remarks
|
MK 749
|
MUMBAI
|
19 FEB
|
21FEB
00H30
|
21FEB
05H00
|
DELAYED
|
MK 015
|
PARIS (CDG)
|
19 FEB
|
MK 6015
20 FEB
15H20
|
21 FEB
05H45
|
DELAYED
|
MK 053
|
LONDON (LHR)
|
19 FEB
|
MK 6053
20 FEB
14H30
|
21 FEB
06H20
|
DELAYED
|
MK 852
|
JOHANNESBURG
|
20 FEB
|
MK7852
21FEB
14H35
|
21FEB
20H35
|
POSTPONED
|
MK 239
|
REUNION
|
20 FEB
|
TO BE ADVISED
|
-
|
POSTPONED
|
MK 219
|
REUNION
|
21 FEB
|
TO BE ADVISED
|
-
|
POSTPONED
|
MK 015
|
PARIS (CDG)
|
21 FEB
|
21FEB
20H00
|
22FEB
10H25
|
DELAYED
|
MK 852
|
JOHANNESBURG
|
21 FEB
|
-
|
-
|
AS PER SCHEDULE
The revised schedule above is subject to variations based on the evolution of weather conditions. We are closely monitoring the situation and will adapt our operations accordingly.
Passengers will be kept informed of the evolution of the situation by our Call Centre (207 7575), through regular communiques as well as on our website airmauritius.com and social media platforms.
Air Mauritius regrets inconveniences caused and wishes to reiterate that the safety of its passengers and crew is its topmost priority.
Communications & Corporate Affairs, 16th Floor, Air Mauritius Centre
President John F. Kennedy Street, Port-Louis, Republic of Mauritius
T (230) 2077070 F (230) 2023314 e-mail: com@airmauritius.com
Disclaimer
Air Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 13:40:01 UTC.