Air Mauritius : Schedule changes due to the passage of cyclone Emnati - Bulletin 1

Schedule changes due to the passage of cyclone Emnati - Bulletin 1

Due to current weather conditions, Air Mauritius wishes to inform its passengers of the following flight information for 19, 20 and 21 February 2022 (all timings local):

FROM MAURITIUS

Flight No. Destination Initial departure

date New departure Expected arrival Remarks MK 014 PARIS (CDG) 19 FEB 20H40 05h35 PREPONED MK 042 LONDON (LHR) 19 FEB 21H10 05h35 PREPONED MK 288 ANTANANARIVO 19 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED MK 851 JOHANNESBURG 20 FEB MK7851

21FEB

1015 21FEB

12H50 DELAYED MK 238 REUNION 20 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED MK 014 PARIS (CDG) 20 FEB MK 7014

21 FEB

09H05 21 FEB

18h00 DELAYED MK 218 REUNION 21 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED MK 851 JOHANNESBURG 21 FEB - - AS PER SCHEDULE MK 014 PARIS (CDG) 21 FEB - - AS PER SCHEDULE

TO MAURITIUS

Flight No. Flight Originating from Initial departure New departure Expected arrival Remarks MK 749 MUMBAI 19 FEB 21FEB

00H30 21FEB

05H00 DELAYED MK 015 PARIS (CDG) 19 FEB MK 6015

20 FEB

15H20 21 FEB

05H45 DELAYED MK 053 LONDON (LHR) 19 FEB MK 6053

20 FEB

14H30 21 FEB

06H20 DELAYED MK 852 JOHANNESBURG 20 FEB MK7852

21FEB

14H35 21FEB

20H35 POSTPONED MK 239 REUNION 20 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED MK 219 REUNION 21 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED MK 015 PARIS (CDG) 21 FEB 21FEB

20H00 22FEB

10H25 DELAYED MK 852 JOHANNESBURG 21 FEB - - AS PER SCHEDULE

The revised schedule above is subject to variations based on the evolution of weather conditions. We are closely monitoring the situation and will adapt our operations accordingly.

Passengers will be kept informed of the evolution of the situation by our Call Centre (207 7575), through regular communiques as well as on our website airmauritius.com and social media platforms.

Air Mauritius regrets inconveniences caused and wishes to reiterate that the safety of its passengers and crew is its topmost priority.