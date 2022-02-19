Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Air Mauritius Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRM.N0000   MU0010N00002

AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED

(AIRM.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Mauritius : Schedule changes due to the passage of cyclone Emnati - Bulletin 1

02/19/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE
19 February 2022 - 16H45

Pdf Version

Schedule changes due to the passage of cyclone Emnati - Bulletin 1

Due to current weather conditions, Air Mauritius wishes to inform its passengers of the following flight information for 19, 20 and 21 February 2022 (all timings local):

FROM MAURITIUS

Flight No. Destination Initial departure
date 		New departure Expected arrival Remarks
MK 014 PARIS (CDG) 19 FEB 20H40 05h35 PREPONED
MK 042 LONDON (LHR) 19 FEB 21H10 05h35 PREPONED
MK 288 ANTANANARIVO 19 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED
MK 851 JOHANNESBURG 20 FEB MK7851
21FEB
1015 		21FEB
12H50 		DELAYED
MK 238 REUNION 20 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED
MK 014 PARIS (CDG) 20 FEB MK 7014
21 FEB
09H05 		21 FEB
18h00 		DELAYED
MK 218 REUNION 21 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED
MK 851 JOHANNESBURG 21 FEB - - AS PER SCHEDULE
MK 014 PARIS (CDG) 21 FEB - - AS PER SCHEDULE

TO MAURITIUS

Flight No. Flight Originating from Initial departure New departure Expected arrival Remarks
MK 749 MUMBAI 19 FEB 21FEB
00H30 		21FEB
05H00 		DELAYED
MK 015 PARIS (CDG) 19 FEB MK 6015
20 FEB
15H20 		21 FEB
05H45 		DELAYED
MK 053 LONDON (LHR) 19 FEB MK 6053
20 FEB
14H30 		21 FEB
06H20 		DELAYED
MK 852 JOHANNESBURG 20 FEB MK7852
21FEB
14H35 		21FEB
20H35 		POSTPONED
MK 239 REUNION 20 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED
MK 219 REUNION 21 FEB TO BE ADVISED - POSTPONED
MK 015 PARIS (CDG) 21 FEB 21FEB
20H00 		22FEB
10H25 		DELAYED
MK 852 JOHANNESBURG 21 FEB - - AS PER SCHEDULE

The revised schedule above is subject to variations based on the evolution of weather conditions. We are closely monitoring the situation and will adapt our operations accordingly.

Passengers will be kept informed of the evolution of the situation by our Call Centre (207 7575), through regular communiques as well as on our website airmauritius.com and social media platforms.
Air Mauritius regrets inconveniences caused and wishes to reiterate that the safety of its passengers and crew is its topmost priority.
Communications & Corporate Affairs, 16th Floor, Air Mauritius Centre
President John F. Kennedy Street, Port-Louis, Republic of Mauritius
T (230) 2077070 F (230) 2023314 e-mail: com@airmauritius.com

Disclaimer

Air Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 13:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED
02/04AIRPORT HOLDINGS LTD COMPLETED THE A : Airm.n0000).
CI
02/02AIR MAURITIUS : Resumption of flights after the passage of cyclone Batsirai
PU
02/02AIR MAURITIUS : Flight disruptions due to the passage of Cyclone Batsirai Bulletin 3
PU
02/01AIR MAURITIUS : Flight disruptions due to the passage of Cyclone Batsirai Bulletin 2
PU
02/01AIR MAURITIUS : Flight disruptions due to the passage of Cyclone Batsirai Bulletin 1
PU
01/10Air Mauritius - Resumption of passenger commercial flights from Johannesburg
AQ
01/09AIR MAURITIUS : Resumption of commercial flights to Rodrigues
PU
01/07AIR MAURITIUS : Resumption of passenger commercial flights from Johannesburg
PU
2021AIR MAURITIUS : Mauritius exits Metropolitan France's Scarlet Red list
PU
2021Air Mauritius - Flights to/from France as from 04 December 2021 until 31 December 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 500 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2019 -29,1 M -33,0 M -33,0 M
Net Debt 2019 47,8 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -33,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 309
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air Mauritius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marday Venketasamy Chairman
Muhammad Yoosuf Salemohamed Independent Director
Ammanah Ragavoodoo Independent Director
Patrick René Aimé Roux Non-Executive Director
Nayen Koomar Ballah Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED-13.79%15
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.62%27 289
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.20%21 193
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.93%20 131
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.42%17 965
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%15 358