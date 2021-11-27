Air Mauritius : Suspension of passenger commercial flights from South Africa - 27 Nov. 2021

Press Release

Suspension of passenger commercial flights from South Africa

Following the emergence of the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant and as announced by the local authorities, all passenger commercial flights from South Africa are suspended effective Monday 29 November until 31 December 2021.



Air Mauritius will carry passengers from Mauritius to Johannesburg on flight MK 851 on Sunday 28 November 2021, on Wednesday 01, Thursday 02, Friday 03 and Sunday 05 December 2021.



There will be no passenger uplift on the Johannesburg-Mauritius sectors on the above-mentioned dates.



The date of travel for passengers who were booked on flight MK 852 Johannesburg-Mauritius, on Sunday 28 November 2021 will be subsequently communicated.



Cargo operations to and from Johannesburg are maintained.