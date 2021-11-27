Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Air Mauritius Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRM.N0000   MU0010N00002

AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED

(AIRM.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Mauritius : Suspension of passenger commercial flights from South Africa - 27 Nov. 2021

11/27/2021 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release
27 November 2021


Suspension of passenger commercial flights from South Africa

Following the emergence of the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant and as announced by the local authorities, all passenger commercial flights from South Africa are suspended effective Monday 29 November until 31 December 2021.

Air Mauritius will carry passengers from Mauritius to Johannesburg on flight MK 851 on Sunday 28 November 2021, on Wednesday 01, Thursday 02, Friday 03 and Sunday 05 December 2021.

There will be no passenger uplift on the Johannesburg-Mauritius sectors on the above-mentioned dates.

The date of travel for passengers who were booked on flight MK 852 Johannesburg-Mauritius, on Sunday 28 November 2021 will be subsequently communicated.

Cargo operations to and from Johannesburg are maintained.

Communications & Corporate Affairs, 16th Floor, Air Mauritius Centre
President John F. Kennedy Street, Port-Louis, Republic of Mauritius
T (230) 2077070 F (230) 2023314 e-mail: com@airmauritius.com

Disclaimer

Air Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 17:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED
12:50pAIR MAURITIUS : Suspension of passenger commercial flights from South Africa - 27 Nov. 202..
PU
11/17AIR MAURITIUS : Communique from the Board - SEM 17 Oct 2021
PU
10/15AIR MAURITIUS : Communique from the Board - SEM 15 Oct 2021
PU
10/14AIR MAURITIUS : Communique from the Board - SEM 14 Oct 2021
PU
10/14AIRPORT HOLDINGS LTD ACQUIRED AN UNK : AIRM.N0000) from Rogers and Company Limited (MUSE:R..
CI
10/09AIR MAURITIUS : Deed of Company Arrangement
PU
10/07Air Mauritius Limited Elects Marday Venketasamy, G.O.S.K, C.S.K as Chairman of the Boar..
CI
10/07AIR MAURITIUS : Appointment of the Chairman of the Board.
PU
10/01AIR MAURITIUS : Communique DOCA
PU
10/01AIR MAURITIUS : Appointment of the Chairman of the Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 500 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2019 -29,1 M -33,0 M -33,0 M
Net Debt 2019 47,8 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -33,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 309
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air Mauritius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Appavou Somaskaran Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vijay Seetul Secretary & Executive Vice President-Finance
Arjoon Suddhoo Chairman
Ashok Keerodhur Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Indradev Rajah Buton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR MAURITIUS LIMITED-22.41%14
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.53%23 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.66%17 928
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%15 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 554
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.29%13 684