    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
0.6150 NZD   -1.60%
07/20Two thousand-plus jobs on offer at Auckland Airport Job Fair; More than 2000 jobs on offer across terminal, border and airline operations, retail and hospitality, security, and baggage handling
AQ
07/15AIR NEW ZEALAND : Winter woes? Air New Zealand extends Covid flexibility policy to 31 August 2022
PU
07/12AUCKLAND AIRPORT : School holiday sunseekers jet out in record numbers
AQ
Air New Zealand : Adverse weather disrupting flights and displacing aircraft around New Zealand

07/22/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Today's disruptions mean aircraft and crew have been displaced, which has impacts for the flights around the domestic network. The airline is working hard to get the crew and aircraft into the right places to deliver services as scheduled.

Due to rolling disrupts, recovery may take several days, and the airline is working through potential alternative transport options for customers.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the challenging weather is expected to last through to tomorrow and further disruptions are expected, but the team is working through options for customers and encouraging those with non-urgent travel to push their fare in credit.

"I want to thank customers for their patience as we work through the weather disrupts at a time when we already have full flights due to school holiday demand. We know how frustrating cancellations, disrupts and delays are to travel plans and the Air New Zealand team is working around the clock help our customers."

Customers are advised to subscribe to Air New Zealand's Travel Alerts service and consult the airline's Arrivals and Departures page for up to date information.

The airline strongly encourages those booked to travel on affected flights transfer their travel to another date by managing their booking online.

Customers booked between now and 31 August can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months, from the time they requested their credit.

Customers can easily opt into credit via the Air New Zealand app or website in the Manage Booking tab, by selecting request a credit. They can also use the app or website to change their flights to another date and have their change fee waived, though a fare difference may apply.

Air New Zealand's contact centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls contributing to longer wait times.

The airline thanks customers for their patience and understanding while it works through these challenges.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 04:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 515 M 1 561 M 1 561 M
Net income 2022 -548 M -340 M -340 M
Net Debt 2022 1 551 M 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 072 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,62 NZD
Average target price 0,68 NZD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-59.27%1 314
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.21%24 970
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.94%20 967
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.93%18 824
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.00%15 066
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.84%14 821