Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
0.7950 NZD   -0.63%
05:12pAir New Zealand : Black Ferns welcomed onboard Air New Zealand with new partnership
PU
03/06Autumn glow to China connections and visitor recovery at Auckland Airport
AQ
02/28AirAsia parent posts Q4 profit; expects China reopening boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : Black Ferns welcomed onboard Air New Zealand with new partnership

03/08/2023 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The partnership with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) includes both the Black Ferns and All Blacks, and runs until the end of 2023 to support the promotion of New Zealand rugby on the world stage.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says Air New Zealand is honoured to work together to help promote women's rugby in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.

"We're delighted about teaming up with the Black Ferns to become their official airline. The Black Ferns are one of the most successful women's rugby teams in the world. They captured the hearts of the nation as we felt overwhelming pride with their incredible win at the Rugby World Cup last year, showcasing great grit and skill on the field."

Air New Zealand is also proud to be supporting the boys in black as they take on the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

"The All Blacks and Air New Zealand have always shared the goal of being the absolute best at what we do and are both training hard to be better than ever before," says Ms Geraghty.

"As the official airline of the All Blacks, we've had the privilege of being a part of their journey for 20 years. We have been a long-time supporter of rugby in New Zealand and look forward to continuing this partnership and supporting the team as they strive for success.

"Rugby is more than just a sport in New Zealand - it is a part of our culture and our identity. It brings people together, unites communities, is a source of pride and inspiration for all New Zealanders. Through our partnership with these two great teams, we aim to promote rugby and inspire future generations of players and fans."

NZR CEO Mark Robinson says NZR is excited to have Air New Zealand as the official airline for both the Black Ferns and the All Blacks.

"Air New Zealand has been passionate about supporting and promoting rugby and the black jersey, nationally and globally for the last 20 years. We are looking forward to this partnership continuing through the support of the Black Ferns and All Blacks, and to Air New Zealand joining New Zealand Rugby in promoting the growth of the women's game across New Zealand and abroad."

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz│Phone: +64 21 747 320│Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Attachments

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:10:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
05:12pAir New Zealand : Black Ferns welcomed onboard Air New Zealand with new partnership
PU
03/06Autumn glow to China connections and visitor recovery at Auckland Airport
AQ
02/28AirAsia parent posts Q4 profit; expects China reopening boost
RE
02/28GE Aerospace charting future of flight in Australia ahead of Australian International A..
AQ
02/27Qantas appoints former Air NZ executive as international head
RE
02/26Airbus, Qantas close to first joint sustainable aviation fuel investment
RE
02/23Air New Zealand Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/22Air New Zealand Swings to Fiscal H1 Profit on Strong Travel Demand
MT
02/22Australian shares extend losses as miners drag, Qantas hits over 1-mth low
RE
02/22Air New Zealand : launches temporary Gisborne – Napier service
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 246 M 3 823 M 3 823 M
Net income 2023 363 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2023 1 069 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 3,59%
Capitalization 2 678 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 450
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,80 NZD
Average target price 0,86 NZD
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED6.71%1 651
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.06%27 702
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.90%24 932
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.06%23 087
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.76%18 826
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC26.13%18 548