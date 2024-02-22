Air New Zealand Limited announced that On 22 February 2024, the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per Ordinary Share payable on 21 March 2024 to registered shareholders at 8 March 2024. The total dividend payable will be $67 million. No imputation credits will be attached and supplementary dividends will not be paid to non-resident shareholders.

The dividend has not been recognized in the December 2023 financial statements.