More about the company
Air New Zealand Limited is engaged in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services to, from and within New Zealand. Its geographical segments include New Zealand, Australia and Pacific Islands, Asia, United Kingdom and Europe, and America. The Company has approximately 104 operating aircraft ranging from Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320s to ATRs and Q300s, offering customers. It has domestic business, connecting customers and cargo to 20 different regions around New Zealand. Internationally, the airline has direct flights to cities across Australia, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and the United States. Its operating fleet includes Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, AirbusA321neo, AirbusA320neo, AirbusA320ceo, ATR 72-600, and Bombardier Q300. It is a supplier of aircraft, and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services with customers in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.