  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
0.8100 NZD    0.00%
02/20Air New Zealand : More choice and comfort with Air New Zealand Economy Stretch
PU
02/18Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
AQ
02/18Air New Zealand : lends its regional ports a helping hand
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : More choice and comfort with Air New Zealand Economy Stretch

02/20/2023 | 11:30pm EST
Recognising one size doesn't fit all, customers flying the Auckland - Los Angeles route will now have three ways to fly in Economy: Economy, Economy Skycouch and the new Economy Stretch.

From an additional NZD $175 one-way, customers can upgrade to a dedicated stretch zone in the first four rows, enhancing the economy travel experience by having:

  • Up to 39 percent more legroom than the airline's standard Economy seat
  • A roomy 35-inch (89cm) seat pitch
  • A comfortable headset and pillow designed for long-haul comfort
  • Free advanced seat selection and early disembarkation

As Air New Zealand operates some of the world's longest flights, Chief Customer and Sales Office Leanne Geraghty says space and comfort is always high on travellers' wish lists.

"Customers have told us they want more room to relax, and at a competitive price. Economy Stretch answers this challenge, with some luxury for the legs all while enjoying our renowned in-flight service, Kiwi cuisine and wine, and seat-back entertainment.

"Through innovations such as the Economy Skycouch and with Economy Skynest launching later next year, Air New Zealand continues to push boundaries in Economy travel.

"The Economy cabin welcomes the most diverse group of travellers. The introduction of Economy Stretch means we are providing more choice for customers at an Economy price point that will meet the needs of families, solo travellers, as well as those just looking for that little bit extra of extra comfort."

There are 42 Economy Stretch seats on the airline's Boeing 777s. Seats are subject to availability and are charged on a per sector basis.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz│Phone: +64 21 747 320│Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Attachments

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 04:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 5 957 M 3 727 M 3 727 M
Net income 2023 376 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2023 1 031 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,65x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 2 728 M 1 707 M 1 707 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 8 863
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,81 NZD
Average target price 0,84 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED8.72%1 699
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.61%28 160
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.74%24 479
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.01%22 521
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.26%18 274
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.89%18 011