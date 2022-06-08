Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Air New Zealand Limited
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
0.6400 NZD   -0.78%
06/07Air New Zealand Appoints Kiri Hannifin as Its Chief Sustainability Officer
CI
06/06Air New Zealand Names Chief Sustainability Officer
MT
06/02Air New Zealand's April Passenger Count Decreases 4%; Long-Haul Passenger Count Jumps Eight-Fold
MT
Summary 
Summary

Air New Zealand :  New Zealand appoints Chief Sustainability Officer

06/08/2022
Ms Hannifin is the Director of Corporate Affairs, Quality, Health & Safety and Sustainability at Countdown. Since 2017 she has spearheaded the company's programme to reduce emissions, managed the health, safety and wellbeing of the company's 21,000 staff and led its internal and external stakeholder management activity.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says sustainability is the biggest issue facing the airline's future and requires increased focus from a leader who will be a passionate public advocate for the changes all stakeholders need to make to deliver real change.

"As we rebuild Air New Zealand, we need to advance the extensive work already undertaken to become a truly sustainable airline. Kiri's experience in driving change across the supply chain, engaging customers via tangible measures such as removing plastic bags from stores and diverting food waste from landfill will help our efforts move to a new level," says Mr Foran.

Kiri Hannifin will join Air New Zealand on December 5. She holds an LLB and BA in Political Science from Canterbury University.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 430 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
Net income 2022 -570 M -369 M -369 M
Net Debt 2022 1 448 M 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 139 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,64 NZD
Average target price 0,73 NZD
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-57.62%1 395
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.69%25 476
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.68%17 185
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.25%16 795
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.10%15 177
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.99%14 400