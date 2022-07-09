Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
0.6250 NZD    0.00%
07/08UBS Adjusts Air New Zealand's Price Target to NZ$0.6 From NZ$0.66, Keeps at Sell
MT
07/07AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand gears up for school holidays
PU
07/07AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand increases capacity to Los Angeles and Seoul
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand :  New Zealand brings back Covid Flexibility Policy to help customers

07/09/2022 | 03:14am EDT
The airline is hearing from a large number of customers who are falling sick with Covid or other winter illnesses and can no longer travel. It's also seeing higher-than-usual employee sickness leading to flight cancellations.

From today, the airline is temporarily bringing back its Covid Flexibility Policy, which allows customers travelling around New Zealand or overseas to cancel their travel if they are unwell and either put their booking into credit or change their flight and have their change fee waived.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the decision is the right thing to do by the airline's customers.

"With more than 670,000 customers booked to travel with us in the next two weeks alone, it's likely that some will find themselves in a position where they can no longer fly due to illness or looking after unwell family members.

"This change will give them the flexibility to change their plans, so they don't miss out on their holidays or being reunited with friends and whānau, and they can still get to where they want to be at a later time."

Customers booked between now and 31 July can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months from the time they requested their credit.

Customers can easily opt into credit via the Air New Zealand app or website in the Manage Booking tab, by selecting request a credit. They can also use the app or website to change their flights to another date and have their change fee waived, though a fare difference may apply.

"With sickness and wild winter weather disrupting flights over the past few days, our Contact Centre team are under an enormous amount of pressure and are doing everything they can to help our customers at this time. So we thank our customers for being patient and understanding while we work through these challenges."

Customers are encouraged to only contact the team if their flight is departing within the next 48 hours and to check out Air New Zealand's travel alerts page before getting in touch.

Customers who booked through a travel agent or third-party online agent should contact them directly about making changes to their bookings or credit validity.

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
