  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Air New Zealand Limited
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
Air New Zealand :  New Zealand opens more bookings to bring Kiwis home from NSW

07/23/2021 | 01:18am EDT
Flights available with Air New Zealand can be booked via www.airnewzealand.co.nz and additional information for booking with Air New Zealand can be found on the airline's Travel Alerts page.

Managed return flights from Sydney will be available from Wednesday 28 July and will operate to Auckland only. On arrival, travelers will go into MIQ for a period of 14 days. Seats available will depend on MIQ availability.

Eligible Air New Zealand customers in NSW are encouraged to follow the steps below:

To make a booking:

  • Check Air New Zealand's website to book managed return seats.
  • Once customers have secured a flight booking, their MIQ space is automatically confirmed. There is no need to book a place in a managed isolation facility before booking with Air New Zealand as managed isolation bookings are automatically assigned to a customer's flight.
  • Stay updated on the latest travel requirements via the COVID-19 website before attempting to book travel.

As Air New Zealand is experiencing a very high volume of calls and messages and recommends customers visit our Travel Alerts page before getting in touch. The airline will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 615 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net income 2021 -231 M -161 M -161 M
Net Debt 2021 3 286 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 192 M 1 195 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,53 NZD
Average target price 1,24 NZD
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-15.28%1 251
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.11%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.18%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.87%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.97%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.65%14 885