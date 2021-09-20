Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
Air New Zealand :  New Zealand quarantine flights to Australia sold out

09/20/2021 | 12:42am EDT
Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline was allocated a very limited number of managed isolation spaces to return customers home to Australia.

'Because of the MIQ constraints in Australia, we were only allocated a total of 385 seats to Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne between 25 September and 30 October. On some flights, as little as 10 seats were available.

'Despite this, we are committed to helping people get home. It's an incredibly unfortunate situation for many people who are either stuck here in New Zealand or in Australia and our heart really does go out to those customers who weren't able to secure a spot.

'We are in constant conversations with the Australian Government around whether any additional allocations will be made available. If more space does open up, customers will be able to book through our website. Our contact centre will unfortunately not be able to book any customers onto these quarantine services, but we do encourage them to keep checking our website for further updates.'

As the New Zealand Government has extended the travel pause with Australia for a further eight weeks, customers wanting to return home to New Zealand will need to have an MIQ room allocation.

'Once the New Zealand MIQ rooms went live this morning, we saw an initial spike in bookings. There are still seats available on all flights to New Zealand during the suspension period, so we encourage anyone who has an MIQ spot and hasn't booked a flight yet, to do this promptly to avoid missing out.'

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 04:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 921 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
Net income 2022 -405 M -284 M -284 M
Net Debt 2022 2 156 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 729 M 1 218 M 1 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 840
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,54 NZD
Average target price 1,19 NZD
Spread / Average Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-14.44%1 218
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.25%25 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.88%22 370
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.98%14 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%14 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%13 692