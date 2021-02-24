Log in
Air New Zealand :  New Zealand reconfirms New Zealand Government travel contract

02/24/2021 | 05:59pm EST
The renewal will see Air New Zealand continue to partner with government agencies to match their specific needs for both domestic and international travel from 1 March 2021.

Air New Zealand's Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is proud to continue working with MBIE to provide air travel solutions that cater to all government agencies.

'We have worked closely with MBIE and multiple government agencies to offer a revised agreement that best serves all agencies' air travel needs. We are delighted to continue evolving this long-standing relationship and we're really pleased to provide air travel to the Government to support the work they do for Kiwis around Aotearoa.'

MBIE Acting General Manager New Zealand Government Procurement and Property Angela Xygalas says the new commercial model caters to the wide range of travel needs of government agencies.

'We are pleased the collaboration with Air New Zealand has resulted in the development of a new commercial model that reflects our shared objectives. We value our long-standing relationship with Air New Zealand and look forward to continuing our work together'.

The first All-of-Government Air Travel Agreement was signed in 2011 with an updated contract agreed in 2017.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
