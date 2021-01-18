Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand :  New Zealand updates international schedule to end of June

01/18/2021 | 10:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air New Zealand's General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been progressively updating its schedule over the past 12 months in response to the global pandemic.

'Our schedule is driven by a number of factors including airport takeoff and landing slots which generally operate on a 'use it or lose it' basis. This means if you don't fly the majority of your schedule you may lose access to airports. We have been waiting to receive slot alleviation for the April to end of June period, which means our regular slot times are protected even if we can't fly them all. As this is now progressing, we are now able to move ahead with adapting our schedule through to 30 June to better reflect the low demand environment we are currently operating in.'

'We understand these are very uncertain times and it can be tricky for people looking to get home with a lot of things needing to line up including flights, testing and managed isolation bookings. We feel a responsibility to ensure Kiwis can come home and are doing our best to make this happen as smoothly as possible. We strongly recommend customers check government border restrictions for the relevant countries and/or individual passport requirements before booking a ticket.'

The airline's customer service team is supporting those affected by these changes. Customers booked via a travel agent, including a third-party website (e.g. Expedia, Booking.com) should speak with their agent. Air New Zealand's dedicated COVID-19 information hub is being updated continuously and customers should check this first, before calling the airline's contact centre.

The updated schedule from 28 March 2021 to 30 June 2021 is below. There is no change to trans-Tasman services at this stage. All services are subject to change in line with global travel and border restrictions.

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 03:37:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
03:38aAIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand updates international schedule to end of June
PU
01/18AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand supports ESR to get smart with saliva
PU
01/15AIR NEW ZEALAND : a year not so much in the air
AQ
01/15AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand says ‘aere mai' to Rarotonga
PU
01/05AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand to begin quarantine-free flights to Brisbane
PU
01/04AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand crew to overnight in Honolulu
PU
01/04AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand repatriates thousands in 2020
PU
2020AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand welcomes customers for busiest week
PU
2020AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand gears up for trans-Tasman and Cook Islands travel
PU
2020Australia shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 614 M 1 866 M 1 866 M
Net income 2021 -229 M -164 M -164 M
Net Debt 2021 2 705 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 1 920 M 1 366 M 1 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,32 NZD
Last Close Price 1,71 NZD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-5.00%1 392
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.57%25 393
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.80%21 538
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%14 128
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.48%12 772
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.84%12 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ