    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
0.6750 NZD   +1.50%
Air New Zealand annual loss widens on COVID lockdowns

08/24/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported a bigger annual loss due to a months-long COVID-19-related lockdown in Auckland and border closures for much of the financial year.

The carrier, however, said its total flying capacity for fiscal 2023 would be at 75%-80% of pre-pandemic levels, helping it guide to a significant improvement in performance compared with 2022.

New Zealand began a gradual reopening of its international border in April in a boost to its national carrier.

Domestic demand has also made a robust recovery following the removal of COVID-related curbs, though high crew illness levels during the winter season have led the airline to trim some of its capacity.

Air New Zealand said earlier this month it would operate its domestic and international schedule at 90% of pre-COVID capacity for the next six months.

The airline still did not provide earnings forecast for 2023, citing uncertainties around inflationary cost pressures and volatility in jet fuel prices, and said it would not pay dividends until earnings "substantially recover".

The fiscal 2022 loss of NZ$725 million ($448.6 million) before tax and items was larger than the NZ$444 million loss a year earlier and Refinitiv estimate of NZ$718 million, but within its forecast of a loss of under NZ$750 million.

The airline in March raised NZ$2.2 billion ($1.53 billion) to shore up its pandemic-hit balance sheet and repay a government-liquidity package of NZ$2 billion. ($1 = 1.6163 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 577 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net income 2022 -533 M -330 M -330 M
Net Debt 2022 1 537 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 274 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-55.30%1 397
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%24 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.89%20 980
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.63%18 467
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%14 376
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.13%14 170