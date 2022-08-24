Air New Zealand annual loss widens on COVID lockdowns

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday
reported a bigger annual loss due to a months-long
COVID-19-related lockdown in Auckland and border closures for
much of the financial year.
The carrier, however, said its total flying capacity for
fiscal 2023 would be at 75%-80% of pre-pandemic levels, helping
it guide to a significant improvement in performance compared
with 2022.
New Zealand began a gradual reopening of its international
border in April in a boost to its national carrier.
Domestic demand has also made a robust recovery following
the removal of COVID-related curbs, though high crew illness
levels during the winter season have led the airline to trim
some of its capacity.
Air New Zealand said earlier this month it would operate its
domestic and international schedule at 90% of pre-COVID capacity
for the next six months.
The airline still did not provide earnings forecast for
2023, citing uncertainties around inflationary cost pressures
and volatility in jet fuel prices, and said it would not pay
dividends until earnings "substantially recover".
The fiscal 2022 loss of NZ$725 million ($448.6 million)
before tax and items was larger than the NZ$444 million loss a
year earlier and Refinitiv estimate of NZ$718 million, but
within its forecast of a loss of under NZ$750 million.
The airline in March raised NZ$2.2 billion ($1.53 billion)
to shore up its pandemic-hit balance sheet and repay a
government-liquidity package of NZ$2 billion.
($1 = 1.6163 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in
Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)